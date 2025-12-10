Enzo Maresca walks off the pitch at the end of a match.

According to reports, head coach Enzo Maresca is back under scrutiny at Chelsea as people inside the club are ‘absolutely losing their minds’.

This season has been a real rollercoaster for Chelsea and Maresca, with their season derailed by a severe lack of consistency.

Maresca has credit in the bank after helping Chelsea win the Club World Cup and Europa Conference League while qualifying for the Champions League last season, but they are coming off a disappointing week.

There was talk of Chelsea being credible contenders for the Premier League title after they were unfortunate not to beat Arsenal with ten men at Stamford Bridge, but they have reverted to type after this positive 1-1 draw.

The Blues followed that up with a deserved 3-1 loss against Leeds United and 0-0 draw at AFC Bournemouth, while they suffered a 2-1 comeback defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

READ: Maresca makes batsh*t excuse after Atalanta collapse puts Chelsea in Champions League danger



Following these results, Chelsea have slipped to fifth in the Premier League table, while they have exited the automatic qualification spots in the Champions League group phase.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that the Blues boss has become one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with a response needed when they face Everton at the weekend.

Ahead of this game, a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers has claimed that ‘sources deep inside Stamford Bridge are absolutely losing their minds over Maresca’s tactics’.

It is also noted that they ‘drill tiki-taka possession all week’ in training, but it ends up being ‘straight up end-to-end football on match day’.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to third, Foden in top 10, no Salah or Van Dijk

👉 Champions League prize money table calculated as Liverpool rise past Real Madrid

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd star to ‘go to’ Chelsea as Amorim ‘f***ing up top player’



Maresca has also faced criticism for leaving 2025/26 standout Estevao on the bench against Atalanta, but he explained this decision after the match.

He said: “The idea, the change of Tosin, is because Wes went in to change him. So that was a bit of a force, for sure.

“With one more change, probably there was more chance for Estevao to go inside or for Andrey [Santos] to go inside. But then with that change, it changed a little bit the plan of the game.”

On his rotation policy, he added: “We had eight, nine players that they are the ones that they are playing every time, these kind of games.

“So if you see the five changes that we did compared to Bournemouth, it’s different.

“But if you see that inside the pitch, we had eight, nine players that they are the same, Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, you know, these kind of games.

“But the ones that they play tonight are the ones that they are playing almost all the games.”