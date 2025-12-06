Ruben Amorim insisted “I don’t care” after once again being asked about Kobbie Mainoo’s lack of game time for Manchester United after Paul Scholes branded his misuse of the academy graduate as “bullsh*t”.

Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League game this season and is pushing for a loan exit in January having featured for just 171 minutes in the top flight this term.

Barely a press conference goes by without Amorim being asked about Mainoo’s lack of game time under him in his time at Old Trafford, after the 20-year-old broke into the first team under Erik ten Hag in quite some style and played a key role for England at Euro 2024.

READ: Man Utd fans left incensed by ‘muppet’ Amorim: ‘Get rid before he sells Mainoo’

United legend Scholes took to social media on Friday to voice his displeasure.

‘Bullsh*t.. the kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football,’ Scholes wrote.

‘Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.’

Ahead of their clash with Wolves on Monday, an exasperated Amorim said in response: “You always ask me the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England. But that does not mean I need to put Kobbie (in the team) when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie (in the team).”

Amorim was then asked if he understood why Mainoo was frustrated with his role at the club as things stand.

He added: “I see it. I see it and just want to win. I just put the players (in the team) – I don’t look who it is.

“I don’t care about that. I just try to put the best players on the pitch. You have (Manuel) Ugarte that played two games – one of them, Case (Casemiro) was out. Bruno (Fernandes) is always fit. He’s the guy that is doing his (Mainoo’s) position so maybe it has to do with that.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd’s perfect January includes Liverpool hijack, Vinicius Jr transfer and Ugarte sale

👉 Keane slams Man Utd ‘schoolboy’ for ‘bringing levels down’ vs West Ham as three concerns raised

👉 Man Utd stuck in same cycle under Ruben Amorim: one step forward, two steps back

It’s been suggested that Mainoo could be handed more game time as Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo all head off on Africa Cup of Nations duty, but Amorim insisted Mainoo needs to earn his place in training when asked if they might be an uptick in his minutes.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” sighed Amorim. “It’s the same question. I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in training that it is the best thing, I will put (do) it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that.”