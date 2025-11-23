Unwanted Manchester United star faces major exit stumbling block

Jadon Sancho could get given yet another exit route from Old Trafford…but if he wants to pursue it, it is likely to require him to make a huge sacrifice. Not, like, a human sacrifice or anything. We don’t want to overstate matters.

Poor old Sancho, 25, has never made his mark at Manchester United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a €100m move in 2021, despite having had the chance to impress three permanent managers in that time.

That has led United to send Sancho out on three different loan spells, first back to Dortmund, then to Chelsea, and now Aston Villa.

Sancho’s contract at United is set to expire at the end of the season, which makes it likely he has already played his last game for the club.

But what the future holds for Sancho after that remains a mystery, with his contract at United potentially putting him in a difficult spot next summer.

Caught Offside write that Dortmund are keen to give Sancho a third spell at the club, but not so keen that they are willing to pay the winger anything like the kind of money he is said to be on at Old Trafford.

Sancho is reported to be on wages of £300,000 per week – twice the figure that Dortmund would be willing to pay him.

The far greater riches available to Premier League clubs, and especially a massive club like Manchester United, enable them to pay significantly more than Dortmund would reasonably be able to offer.

The Bundesliga side are also said to be unwilling to make an exception and break their wage structure to re-secure Sancho’s signature. That would leave Sancho either needing to take a biiiig old 50% pay cut.

Giving up nearly £8m a year would be a major blow to Sancho’s wallet, of course, though we’re sure sympathy for his position will rightly be somewhat limited given he would, in fact, still be earning nearly £8m a year.

There’s also the fact that, let’s face it, Sancho’s stock is considerably lower now than it was when he signed that lucrative contract at United, so he may well not get a better offer than whatever Dortmund put on the table.

After his thoroughly underwhelming spell at Chelsea last season, Sancho has still not really got going at Aston Villa. He is yet to make a start in the Premier League, with Unai Emery only opting to name him in the first XI in the Europa League and the League Cup.