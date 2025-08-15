Hojlund thrown shock Premier League lifeline as Man Utd rivals ‘accelerate’ transfer

Premier League side Fulham are interested in signing Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer as they look for a goalscorer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to move some players on this summer as they look to add more signings to the four they have already made.

Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should give Man Utd the added firepower they were missing last season as they finished 15th in the Premier League with the fifth lowest goals tally.

Hojlund and fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee came in for a lot of stick last season as they scored just seven Premier League goals between them and now the former is set to leave Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made it clear to him that he will need to leave to get regular playing time this season and reports have claimed that he’s ‘reluctantly’ accepted he will have to move on.

There have been reports that Hojlund has lots of interest from Serie A, in particular AC Milan, but he now could have an option to stay in the Premier League.

The Daily Mail claims that Fulham are ‘showing tentative interest’ in Hojlund with Rodrigo Muniz ‘the subject of bids from Atalanta’.

Fulham ‘would need to know Hojlund wants to come before making a suitable offer’ with Man Utd ‘still wanting to add a midfielder and possibly a goalkeeper’ and ‘need to sell to balance the books’.

Another report in Football Insider claims that Fulham are ‘accelerating’ the sale of Muniz and Marco Silva is hoping ‘they can push forward with a potential deal’ for Hojlund.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Hojlund to leave Old Trafford this summer as he needs a “fresh start” away from the Red Devils.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “The reports are that Hojlund is talking to Milan about a loan move.

“They’re covering all of his wages and a loan fee, which will help United’s financial situation. I think Rasmus Hojlund has to go out on loan.

“I think if I was him, I’d definitely want to go out on loan, minimum – for a fresh start. Italy, he knows the place and did well out there.

“I think it would be a good move for him. Milan would be good for him and who knows what could happen when he comes back to United?”

Ferdinand added: “I think this era, this Ineos almost has to write off money from the past regime.

“It’s hard, I know that, but Man United can’t look back and go, oh, he was £75 million, we can’t let him go for £40-45 million. No, if he’s not right, cut your losses. That’s the way I look at it.

“And don’t worry about, oh, Man United have made this huge loss on so and so. INEOS weren’t there. Jason Wilcox, Omar, these guys weren’t in the building. It’s not their fault.

“They’re doing a cleanup process right now to try and clean the decks, make things right. And in the next year or two, three years, hopefully we see a positive reaction in that sense.”