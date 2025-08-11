Manchester United are ‘close to a total agreement’ with AC Milan over the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund this summer with the striker set for ‘direct talks’ with Old Trafford chiefs on Tuesday.

The Red Devils completed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £74m earlier this week to complete a new attacking trident with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also joining this summer.

Hojlund has said he wants to “fight” for his place at United but now looks likely to be the man to leave as Man Utd try to recoup funds after bringing in Sesko for big money, with AC Milan reportedly interested.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Sunday that Hojlund has been ‘told he’ll need to leave’ if he wants to play minutes this season as Man Utd look to sell him.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has now been directly told he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season and is considering his options. Manchester United prefer to sell, but have not ruled out a loan. Milan prepared to meet #MUFC’s £40m valuation via a loan fee and buy option. Further talks took place yesterday.’

And now Calciomercato have revealed that Milan and United are ‘close to a total agreement for Hojlund’, with only the details of the purchase option left to iron out.

The report adds:

‘Milan started the Højlund mission by intensifying contacts with Manchester United: there is agreement on the formula (loan with redemption right) and on the figure for the onerous loan (6 million). The two clubs are working to smooth the distances on the figure for the purchase option that the Devils of England would like at 40 million while the Italians at 30. As often happens in this type of negotiation, a meeting point can be found halfway.’

It’s claimed Hojlund ‘is very torn’ as he knows he won’t get the football he wants at Old Trafford but also ‘the idea of moving on loan doesn’t entice him’, with the striker set for a ‘direct confrontation’ with United chiefs on Tuesday.

Ex-United defender Mikaël Silvestre has warned his former club against pushing Hojlund out of the club.

He said: “Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around, Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker that doesn’t make those runs in behind the defence.

“He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn’t rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan. Absolutely not.”