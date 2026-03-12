Manchester United are said to want Bruno Guimaraes – these stats offer an insight into why and how dangerous be could become alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen for Guimaraes to replace Casemiro when the Brazilian veteran leaves Old Trafford in the summer.

So here, thanks to football analysis experts Gradient Sports, we present the top 10 Premier League passers.

Across a vast range of metrics, Gradient grades every player out of 100, measuring execution and outcome to offer the most insightful and accurate view of individual performance.

Here are the 10 highest-graded players for passing…

10) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Only eight players in the Premier League have attempted more passes than the Liverpool star, though most of those are centre-backs padding their stats, with Szoboszlai behind only Elliot Anderson among central midfielders. Of all regular midfielders, only eight have a higher pass completion rate than the Hungarian’s 88.9%, though none by much. He is one of the few Liverpool players emerging from this season in credit.

9) Jack Grealish (Everton)

Some of Pep must have rubbed off on Grealish judging from what we’ve seen of the winger on loan at Everton this season. Though it didn’t help that the man signed to replace him is one place ahead here…

8) Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Doku has made more passes above expectation than Grealish, and few would argue that the Belgium winger doesn’t serve Guardiola’s faith. Especially when he ranks top of the league for through-ball passing.

7) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

The England hopeful has performed above expectation in pressured passing situations more often than anyone else in the Premier League and ranks fourth among central midfielders for one-touch passing. He also ranks second for balls over the top behind the no.1 on this list.

6) Rodri (Manchester City)

Many feel Rodri isn’t the same player after his knee injury but Pep’s primary string-puller still can’t be pressed, ranking second for pressured passing.

5) Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Iwobi has played through the middle and on the left this season but the trick seems to be to keep him on his left side. The Nigerian ranks third in the league for right-footed passing but 224th for left-footed passing.

4) Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Caicedo made his name as a destroyer but press him back and you’re in for a chasing. The Chelsea midfielder now ranks top of the league for passing under pressure and is top five for one-touch passing and through-ball passing.

3) Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Manchester United appear to have noticed that the Brazilian is ranked fourth for pressured passing, third for unpressured passing, and fourth for balls over the top. No player in the league has performed above expectation more often on through balls.

2) Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Cherki has been a massive threat in the pockets during his maiden Premier League season, the France star ranking second for through-ball passing and one-touch passing, while also third for pressured passing.

1) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

It is is hard to think of a creative passing category that the United captain doesn’t rank highly in. Fernandes is first for balls over the top and third for crossing. He has more passes leading to a clear chance than anyone in the Premier League, with Casemiro second. Bruno Guimaraes is second to Fernandes for passes into a dangerous position, which is another reason why United might fancy the Toon star to replace his compatriot at Old Trafford.