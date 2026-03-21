‘Furious’ Man Utd decide to ‘launch formal complaint’ to PGMOL as ex-PL referee slams ‘clear offence’

Manchester United will reportedly ‘launch a formal complaint’ to the PGMOL today as they are ‘furious’ after the draw vs Bournemouth.

The Red Devils feel aggrieved after they were denied a second penalty in Friday night’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock with a penalty and a James Hill own goal restored their lead after Ryan Christie’s brilliant leveller.

United think they should have had another penalty for Adrien Truffert’s challenge on Amad Diallo, but their appeals were denied and they were angered further when Harry Maguire later conceded a spot-kick and was sent off for a similar incident.

Junior Kroupi converted the penalty to earn Bournemouth a point, and interim manager Michael Carrick hit out at the “crazy” decision with the Amad challenge after the match.

READ: Man Utd ‘robbed’ by VAR vs Bournemouth as Liverpool ‘liability’ has ‘forgotten even the basics’



Carrick said: “We should have had another penalty.

“Obviously, if you get one, you must get the other.

“It’s pretty much identical for me, two-hand grab. Either way, [the ref] got one wrong, but to give one and not give the other, I can’t get my head around it. I think it’s crazy. It’s a bit baffling, really.

“Because of that, they score and then it’s chaos after that, really. We should have had another penalty and the game would have been totally different.”

And a report from The Daily Mail has since revealed that Man Utd’s hierarchy are ‘furious’ about this incident and will ‘launch a formal complaint’ to referee chief Howard Webb ‘today’.

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United have reportedly hit out at ‘yet another VAR blunder’ and will raise several concerns to Webb.

The report adds:

‘It is understood that Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, plans to raise the matter with Webb later today in a formal capacity. ‘United are also likely to ask for an explanation of where those nine minutes came from.’

And former Premier League referee Keith Hackett thinks Man Utd are right to be annoyed, with the ex-official claiming to Football Insider that the foul on Amad was a “clear offence”.

“These are nailed on penalty kicks, and Maguire made no attempt to play the ball and is rightly sent off for DOGSO,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“Amazed that the first one was not awarded. These two incidents are clear holding offences.

“VAR should have intervened on the first one and awarded Man Utd a penalty kick.”

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