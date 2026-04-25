According to reports, Manchester United sense an ‘opportunity’ to sign Chelsea star Cole Palmer this summer and their ‘interest is genuine’.

Palmer grew up as a Man Utd supporter, and he has been linked with a move to Old Trafford while Chelsea have struggled this season.

The England international has endured a stop-start season in 2025/26, but he remains one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and most teams in the world would surely love to have him.

Palmer has been mooted as a long-term replacement for United captain Bruno Fernandes, and a new report from Caught Offside insists their ‘interest is genuine and real’.

According to the report, some key figures at Man Utd sense an ‘opportunity’ to land Palmer this summer, but they are aware that this will not be easy and they may need to wait.

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A source for the outlet said: “United’s interest in Cole Palmer is real and concrete.

“But I can’t see it being one for this summer. There’s been a lot of media noise, but that might be part of laying the groundwork for a deal in the future.

“Realistically, nothing can happen now unless the player really pushes for a move.”

Two teams can buy Cole Palmer for £130m

However, a report from Football Insider claims Chelsea are to ‘accept a £130m offer’ for Palmer this summer, with football finance expert Stefan Borson naming two teams who could sign him for that fee.

“Next season is going to be interesting depending on what happens with Europe and their transfer business this summer,” Borson told Football Insider.

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“It also depends on whether they decide to sell one of the success stories, so Palmer or Fernandez. But it’s very hard to make a profit on Fernandez.

“It’s easier to make a profit on Palmer, but the question is where’s he going to go? For the sake of discussion, let’s say they want £130m. We know there’s probably two teams that can do it if they theoretically wanted to, and that’s Real Madrid and PSG.

“I don’t think anybody else can do that deal. Frankly, I’m not sure that either of those clubs would be interested in doing that deal.

“Fernandez, let’s say someone will pay £80m for him, but it’s not going to make any profit, so that’s the problem there.

“Of course, they’re going to lose a key player, and you would think they have to replace that key player, so how does that really advance you?”

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