Paul Scholes has told Manchester United to sign Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer this summer on one condition.

Palmer progressed through the ranks at Manchester City, but he grew up as a Man Utd supporter and has been heavily linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in recent months.

The talented forward joined Chelsea from Man City for around £42.5m and has developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

Reports this season have indicated that Palmer is pining for a return to Manchester and Chelsea’s difficult season could drive him away from Stamford Bridge, though it remains to be seen whether this transfer is actually feasible.

Scholes has raised the “only problem” with Man Utd signing Palmer, though he thinks they should buy him “all day long” on one condition.

“He’s struggled of late, big time,” Scholes said of Palmer on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

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“I know he’s had injuries and he played in the summer, someone said he played the last three summers… he’s a maverick-ish.

“The only problem I see with signing him is where does he play? He doesn’t play instead of Bruno Fernandes.

“Now, if Bruno Fernandes goes in the summer then, yeah, all day long.”

Regarding Fernandes, Scholes suspects United’s captain will be linked with an exit throughout this summer.

“I think he’ll be one of them where, every single summer he’s at United, he’ll get linked with something, the Saudi thing or something,” Scholes explained.

“I think it will come up again this summer.”

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In a recent interview, Palmer attempted to pour cold water on reports linking him with an exit from Chelsea.

“Everyone just talks. When I see it I just laugh,” Palmer told The Guardian last week.

“Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it.

“Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece [James] won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”