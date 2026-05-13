According to reports, Manchester United “could agree” a deal with a rival Premier League club for Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford‘s future is in doubt heading into this summer’s transfer window.

Last summer, the Englishman joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

This transfer was initially viewed as a risk for Barcelona, but Rashford has surpassed expectations this term by contributing 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Therefore, £26m feels like a bargain for Barcelona, but it has emerged that two ‘obstacles’ could block a permanent move to the Nou Camp.

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Rashford has openly stated that he is desperate to remain at Man Utd beyond this season, but the Premier League giants reportedly remain unmoved on their demands for the forward, and this could force him to consider an alternative.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, the Red Devils will not find it difficult to get £26m for Rashford for another club, and finance expert Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that Tottenham Hotspur ‘could agree’ to sign him if they avoid relegation.

This does not mean that he would want to join Spurs, but it is “realistic from a financial perspective.

“It’s realistic from a financial perspective,” Borson told Football Insider.

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“Whether the player wants to go, I don’t know. But he’s going to have very limited options if Barcelona decide that they don’t want to do the deal.

“Spurs will invest substantially if they do stay up. I would think this summer you will see a marked difference from the way that they’ve dealt with things before. They will spend more money on higher wages and more money in transfer fees.

“They cannot have a third season where they’re in relegation trouble. You just can’t do it. It will destroy the underlying value of the club, so I can see them spending big.”

Man Utd given hope of cut-price Morten Hjulmand transfer

The exit of Rashford would raise funds for incomings after it was reported that they want to make at least five signings this summer.

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United’s priority is to overhaul their midfield and Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand has been mooted as a potential option in recent windows, though this was mainly when Ruben Amorim was in charge.

Still, Caught Offside are reporting that they are ‘keeping an eye on his situation’ even if he is ‘not at the top’ of their list of targets.

The Red Devils have also been ‘given a signal’ that Hjulmand could leave as part of a cut-price tranfer this summer.

A source for the outlet said: “Arsenal were in touch recently, Man United are also asking to be kept informed,” one source said.

“Sporting have given clubs the signal – he has a €80m release clause, but start negotiations at around €60m and there’s a chance he can go.

“This is their model, and has been for a long time. They know this is a chance to make significant profit on the player, and he’ll be keen to make the step up to a higher level as well.”