The EFL have revealed an ‘interim update’ regarding ‘Spygate’ and its potential impact on the Championship play-off final, with a hearing set for Tuesday.

This season’s Championship play-offs have been plunged into chaos, with the EFL charging Southampton over alleged spying of semi-final opponents Middlesbrough before their two-legged tie.

‘Spygate’, as it’s now become known, made the tie between Southampton and Middlesbrough incredibly heated, with Boro boss Kim Hellberg understandably losing respect for those in the opposition dugout.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert, meanwhile, has seemed to show a lack of remorse for his side’s apparent wrongdoing, and they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Championship play-off final.

The Saints are due to face Hull City, who beat Millwall 2-0 on aggregate to progress, in the final that is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23.

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However, the EFL have now acknowledged that the game may have to be rescheduled, with a hearing to determine Southampton’s fate due to take place next Tuesday. If they are found guilty, potential punishments include a fine, points deduction or elimination from the play-offs.

The EFL said in a statement on Thursday evening: ‘The EFL can today provide an interim update on the ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving Southampton following Tuesday’s Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg.

‘The Independent Disciplinary Commission hearing will take place on or before Tuesday, 19 May.

‘The exact date remains under discussion and is expected to be confirmed shortly.

‘The Commission will issue its decision as soon as possible following consideration of the relevant submissions and evidence.

‘As the proceedings are being conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, the EFL does not control the proposed timetable.

‘Notwithstanding this, the EFL continues to plan on the basis that the Championship Play-Off Final will take place as scheduled on Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time confirmed as 4.30pm.

‘Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture.

‘The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required.’

Leeds United were previously fined £200,000 for a similar incident, but there are now grounds for a more serious punishment after the EFL implemented a rule in the guidelines to try to prevent a repeat of this situation.

“Southampton should absolutely face the full force of what the EFL and the independent commission throw at them…”

Ex-Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor and journalist Henry Winter have provided differing opinions on how Southampton should be punished if they are found guilty.

“I don’t agree with it. It’s overkill,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I get it, Spygate, it’s not on. But what would they really learn from watching Middlesbrough training? That’s why it’s so bizarre from Southampton. What are you going to learn that you can’t see in every video of Middlesbrough’s games this season?

“They’re by far the better team for me, it’s very odd.”

He added: “They say there’s a chance of Middlesbrough going [into the play-off final], it’s not going to happen. It’s too much of a short turnaround.

“Southampton players haven’t done anything, fans haven’t done anything, it’s the club, the manager that’s allowed that to happen.

“A massive fine and move on, I don’t think you can start saying Boro get the final or Hull go straight up.”

Journalist Henry Winter added: “I don’t think it’s a grey area. It depends on how we want to play sport in this country.

“Kim Hellberg has coached Middlesbrough in the right way, and to think that someone was spying on them…

“If that link [between the individual spying and the club] is proved, then Southampton should absolutely face the full force of what the EFL and the independent commission throw at them.

“Leeds United had a £200,000 fine. A fine is irrelevant, clubs are wealthy, they can deal with it, there’s so much at stake.”