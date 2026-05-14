Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

A return to Manchester United is reportedly ‘on the cards’ for Marcus Rashford after the club made a decision on an ‘offer’ from Barcelona.

Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona, who have the option to sign him permanently from Man Utd this summer for around £26m.

With Rashford contributing 14 goals and 14 assists this season, the £26m fee feels like a bargain for Barcelona, but their financial troubles may block a deal from happening.

It has been reported that Barcelona would like to have Rashford on loan for a second season, but Man Utd are unlikely to budge as they are safe in the knowledge that several clubs will surely be happy to pay £26m for the forward.

The Red Devils have been tipped to ‘agree’ a deal with a Premier League rival, but Football Insider and former United chief scout Mick Brown claims a return to Old Trafford is ‘on the cards’ with the club having no intention of accepting Barcelona’s ‘cut-price offer’.

The report states that there ‘is a feeling Rashford could return to Old Trafford, while rival European clubs are preparing to tempt him away’.

“Man United aren’t looking to sell him on the cheap,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“So it might be difficult for Barcelona to agree a deal, because from what I’ve heard they’re trying to negotiate a lower price than the one previously agreed.

“I doubt that’s going to be possible because if they’re going to sell, United will want to reinvest the money back into the squad.

“£26million is a bargain for somebody of Marcus Rashford’s quality, anything less than that would be a robbery, and Man United know that.

“They will not accept anything less than the fee they’ve already agreed to.

“Especially when there’s interest from elsewhere, and the other clubs would probably be willing to pay more, even if Barcelona are still the favourites.”

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[He] doesn’t have a future at Man United…”

Joshua Zirkzee is also facing an uncertain future, with the same outlet claiming he has been ‘told he has no future’ under Michael Carrick, who reportedly has ‘agreed’ to become United’s next permanent manager.

“Joshua Zirkzee doesn’t have a future at Man United,” Brown added.

“He’s clearly not a part of Michael Carrick’s plans, he prefers to use Bejmain Sesko and then Bryan Mbeumo if he’s changing things up front.

“So it’s going to be hard for Zirkzee to get any minutes next season if we expect Carrick is going to get the job on a permanent basis.

“It’s a shame because things haven’t really worked out for him, but he’s a good player and there will be clubs looking to give him a way out.

“He just doesn’t really fit the way Carrick’s side plays and I think he’s lacking in confidence a bit, so a move away might be best for everybody.”

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