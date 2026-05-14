Liverpool must block ‘invaluable’ star’s exit to prevent full-blown crisis

A Liverpool star termed ‘invaluable’ wants to listen to offers from AC Milan and ‘looks set to leave’, though the Reds must do everything within their power to prevent the mindless exit.

For the second successive summer, Liverpool’s squad will experience major change. The massive upheaval has recently been cited as one of three mitigating factors behind Liverpool’s struggles this term, and it’s a theory Reds owners FSG ascribe to.

Accordingly, Liverpool’s hierarchy are sticking with Arne Slot beyond the summer, but many of the same issues that have plagued the Dutchman could rear their ugly heads again next term.

Making too many changes in too short a period of time is already appearing inevitable given who is already confirmed as leaving and who is linked with following them out.

Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are off. Alisson Becker is weighing up a move to Juventus. Ibrahima Konate is six weeks away from leaving on a free. Curtis Jones could go if there’s no breakthrough in contract talks. Federico Chiesa is finished at Anfield. Cody Gakpo is up for sale. Harvey Elliott won’t be reintegrated upon returning from loan.

And according to the Daily Mail, Joe Gomez too could be added to the lengthy list of Liverpool leavers.

Joe Gomez and AC Milan interest is mutual

They declared the 28-year-old defender ‘looks set to leave’ and is attracting interest from two European sides – AC Milan and Besiktas.

With all due respect to Besiktas, it’s understandable why the report then stated it’s seven-times European Cup/Champions League winners Milan who Gomez is ‘particularly interested’ in hearing from.

What’s more, comments made by Gomez earlier this week made it crystal clear his future is hanging in the balance right now.

“I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer. I’ve only got a year left, so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess,” said Gomez on the subject of his future.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful, and we’ll see.”

Gomez turns 29 later this month and has regularly struggled with injuries in recent years. Nevertheless, Liverpool would be mad to let their longest serving player go at a time when they desperately need stability.

Liverpool must block mindless exit

His positional flexibility was described as ‘invaluable’ in the Mail’s report. Gomez is a centre-back by trade but is equally adept at operating in either full-back position.

Let’s not forget Liverpool are waving goodbye to left-back Robertson at season’s end, while there’s no shortage of issues at right-back too.

Conor Bradley won’t be fit to start the new season while recuperating from knee surgery. There’s been little this season to suggest Jeremie Frimpong is the long-term solution at right-back.

It’s a situation that has resulted in Liverpool fielding Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as makeshift right-backs this term. As mentioned, Jones might be on the way out too, and while he always does an excellent job while deputising in the role, it’s a complete waste of Szoboszlai’s abilities deploying him in defence.

Furthermore, there is a worrying experience drain on the horizon when Robertson and Salah depart. If Alisson also embarks on a new chapter at Juventus, Gomez – even though he’s still in his twenties – would become Liverpool’s fifth most senior player in terms of age.

Only Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo, Freddie Woodman and Kostas Tsimikas (if he’s not sold upon returning from his loan at Roma) would be more experienced campaigners left in Liverpool’s squad, and the last three barely play anyway.

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There’s also the small matter of Konate and his never-ending contract saga. Mercifully, it will end at some stage over the next six weeks, but the final result might be the Frenchman walking away for nothing.

Konate’s exit would bump Gomez a rung up the pecking order in his preferred position, while there’s reinforcements on the way in the form of new signing Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni who’ll return from an ACL tear.

But aged 20 and 19 respectively, Liverpool would be taking a colossal risk banking on those two players coming good on their sky high potential straight away.

There’s also the small matter of what level of transfer fee Liverpool could collect if Gomez were sold this summer.

He’ll be 29 when the window opens, will have just a year left on his deal and has a chequered injury record to put it mildly.

How much can the Reds realistically expect to generate? £10m? £15m at best? It’s simply not worth opening the club up to the multitude of problems letting Gomez go would bring.

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