Liverpool U-turn on sacking Arne Slot after three factors trigger FSG decision

Liverpool will not sack Arne Slot despite the club’s dire campaign, with a reporter revealing owners FSG have performed a telling U-turn, along with the three factors that are serving as mitigation for the struggles.

Liverpool have endured a nightmare season that will see the club go trophyless despite spending around £450m on high profile new recruits last summer.

The Reds are at least on course to secure Champions League qualification, though that’s not stopped a large section of the fanbase from turning on the Dutchman.

Numerous outlets and sources all stressed Liverpool and owners FSG would conduct a thorough end-of-season review that would ultimately decide Slot’s fate.

However, the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, suggests Liverpool’s hierarchy might not even bother conducting the review, such is their level of belief in the under-fire Dutchman.

Jacobs explained: “I don’t even think this narrative of Liverpool reassessing in the summer necessarily has that much credence regarding Arne Slot’s future.

“The position, speaking to Liverpool sources, is clear and has been for quite some time, that Liverpool and FSG back Arne Slot and they’ve got a big summer ahead, and this idea that they’re going to have a review at the end of the season and may U-turn on that position is downplayed by sources.”

Arne Slot confirms he’s safe

Ahead of Liverpool’s Friday night clash with Aston Villa, Slot gave the clearest indication yet he’ll still be pulling the strings next term.

Asked for an update on his future and if he can confirm he’s staying, Slot replied: “I don’t think I am deciding that myself alone.

“I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

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Furthermore, Slot dropped a clear hint he’s sticking around when confirming he’s already been involved in planning for the summer and next season.

He added: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

Three factors sway FSG decision

Many Liverpool fans hoped their club would dispense with Slot and swoop for Xabi Alonso.

However, Liverpool have made no attempt to lure Alonso back to the club where he starred during his playing days between 2004-09. What’s more, they have not opened dialogue with any managerial candidate.

It’s a situation that has opened the door for Chelsea to pounce for Alonso, and up at Anfield, there is a strong belief Liverpool’s poor season isn’t Slot’s fault.

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Jacobs went on to detail three factors the hierarchy view as mitigating factors behind the on-field struggles this year.

Firstly, the dramatic decline of Mohamed Salah was cited. The Egyptian has gone from leading the league in both goals and assists last year to being a forward who barely justifies inclusion in the starting eleven this term.

Accordingly, Liverpool are now moving Salah on in the summer despite the winger still having a year left on his deal. Alexander Isak and not the right winger will become the focal point of the attack next season.

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Secondly, the tragic passing of Diogo Jota last summer was mentioned as something that must not be downplayed or overlooked.

Finally, Jacobs suggested Liverpool made too many changes in too short of a time in the transfer market.

“The mass change with Jeremie Frimpong coming in and seeing himself as a starter, the same for Milos Kerkez, same for Florian Wirtz, same for Hugo Ekitike, same for Alexander Isak,” he stated.

“That can be challenging because even though some of those players have been in and out due to injury, you build a scenario where 50% of your starting XI are relatively new players, or are brand new signings.”

It’s now up to Slot to prove they were indeed mitigating factors and not merely excuses.