According to reports, Chelsea are ‘ready to sell’ two players worth around £147m combined after ‘agreeing’ a deal with Moises Caicedo.

Following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, there is expected to be a substantial overhaul at Chelsea this summer.

Head coach Liam Rosenior is under pressure following a difficult couple of months, and several valuable assets could also move on as part of a rebuild ahead of next season.

Caicedo will not be going anywhere after it emerged this week that he will follow Reece James in penning a new contract, but Enzo Fernandez could move elsewhere.

The World Cup winner has hardly hidden his frustration at Chelsea in recent months and is coming off being banned by Rosenior over speaking out against the club.

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Fernandez is also being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Caught Offside reporting that the Blues are ‘ready to sell’ a midfielder they bought for around £107m.

As per the report, this is because Fernandez is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea, who could decide that an exit is right for all parties.

A source for the outlet said: “There’s been uncertainty surrounding Enzo for some time.

“Chelsea would rather not sell, but they’re at the stage now where they’ll have to accept big offers because it’s just not worth keeping an unhappy player.”

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Another source added: “There haven’t been any direct talks yet, but clearly Enzo has caught wind of Madrid’s interest and he seems keen to explore that opportunity.”

And summer signing Alejandro Garnacho, who joined from Man Utd for £40m, could also be out of the door, with The Sun reporting that the Blues are ‘open to selling’ him as Rosenior has ‘reservations’ about the winger.

Regarding Caicedo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why his new deal is a “strong message” from BlueCo.

“There is an agreement done between Chelsea and Moises Caicedo and his new agency for a new contract soon. Everything is agreed,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“The new deal will be valid for two more years compared to what he already had, so now his contract will run until June 2033. That is a very long deal. Seven more years at the club for Caicedo.

“It is a strong message because he will receive a pay rise and an improved salary. Chelsea are showing that one of their crucial players, one of their top players, and one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is fully committed to the project.

“At a moment when Chelsea have had some difficult public situations with Enzo Fernandes and Cucurella, and since their Champions League exit, this is Chelsea reacting and sending a strong message. Caicedo is ready to put pen to paper and stay.

“He also received approaches from really important clubs, but he wanted to stay at Chelsea. He is totally committed. And he will also be a crucial part of the project, with Chelsea’s intention to add experienced players too. So this is another important message.”