Enzo Fernandez has been dropped by Liam Rosenior for 'crossing the line'.

Enzo Fernandez’s agent insists his client “needs to play” after doing “nothing wrong” to bring about the ban imposed by Liam Rosenior at Chelsea.

Fernandez spoke of his desire to “live in Madrid” during the international break having said “we’ll see” when asked about his Chelsea future following defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Rosenior said his vice-captain had “crossed a line” and after being left out for the Blues’ 7-0 battering of Port Vale in the FA Cup, Fernandez is also set to be on the sidelines for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, told The Athletic last week that the ban was “unfair” and revealed that he would “explore options” if they couldn’t come to an agreement with Chelsea over improved contract terms after the World Cup.

But Pastore has now revealed that although Fernandez “did nothing wrong”, he has “apologised” for his actions and there is now “no conflict whatsoever”.

“We have already spoken about this over the last few days. These were comments he made with no intention of causing problems at Chelsea,’ Javier Pastore told Top Mercato.

“He is the captain, one of the leaders of the team. He has shown his best side on the pitch this season. He only spoke about a city [Madrid]. Then there were many interviews in a short space of time where he talked about his future.

“The media mixed a lot of things together and started saying he was going to leave Chelsea. There is nothing at all to it.

“We are on the same wavelength with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday and the day before between Chelsea and the player. There was never really a problem. We have cleared things up.

“What happened, happened. We explained to the player that, even if he did nothing wrong, he should not have said that.

“He is only 25 years old. He is still young and still has things to learn. We explained to the club that he said it without any malice and that he was wrong to do so.

“He naturally apologised to the club, his teammates, the manager, the sporting director, everyone. We are all on the same page. It was simply a matter of clearing up a misunderstanding.’

Chelsea are currently one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with that spot now confirmed as being enough to secure Champions League football for next season.

Looking ahead of the run-in, Pastore added: “Chelsea are playing for a Champions League place through the Premier League, which is hugely important for the club.

“Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up. Chelsea need him because he is a key player in their team.

“We spoke, we sorted everything out on both sides. Things are perfectly clear. There is no conflict whatsoever.

“Enzo still has six years on his contract and we need to work together — that is what we are doing.”