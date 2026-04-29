Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha insists the Red Devils should sign Enzo Fernandez as a “no-brainer” deal ahead of Real Madrid in the summer.

The Red Devils have already reportedly committed to spending much of their summer budget on at least two new midfielders to bolster Michael Carrick’s squad.

One player who may be available to Man Utd in the summer is Chelsea midfielder Fernandez with the Argentina international recently punished for comments he made about Real Madrid during the last international break.

Fernandez has since returned to the Chelsea team and scored the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Leeds United in the semi-final of the FA Cup last weekend.

There are rumours that Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea with Real Madrid his priority but Saha reckons Man Utd should swoop in to steal the signing.

Saha told Betinia: “I don’t think Enzo Fernandez has the same style as Bruno Fernandes, but he could still fit into that midfield.

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“He has the calmness on the ball, the intelligence, and the ability to open up play. He’s not exactly the same as a holding midfielder like Caicedo, but he has aggression and quality.

“It would be a no-brainer, but if he is available, it’s definitely something Manchester United should consider.”

Tim Sherwood was unhappy with Fernandez for his reaction towards the Chelsea fans after the final whistle in a recent 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, as he stood in front of the away end and shrugged with his arms out.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports recently: “He wanted to make a show, this is not someone who I wanted to see with an armband on.

“He wants to leave the club. He stuck his chest out, he stood there, he made a stand, mate, make a stand when the game is on, do something about it, lead your players, you’re an individual who plays for himself.

“He’s probably there talking to the coaching staff trying to blame everyone else around him, that ain’t what leaders do, they galvanise their teammates, they make sure they’re organised, he has to know when he’s on that pitch what Liam Rosenior wants, and he has to try and implement it on the pitch for his manager.

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“They are not playing for their manager. Whether it’s him, Pochettino, Potter, Enzo Maresca, they throw them all under the bus. The players need to look at themselves but the club needs to change, you are not going to shift the mindset of these Chelsea fans.

“Cucurella was poor tonight, Gusto was poor, the centre-backs are not good enough, whether it’s Fofana, Hato or Chalobah, they’re not good enough, the goalkeeper is not good enough. They need experienced players, no only in age but who have played a lot of games and know the Premier League, I want to see leaders on that team like the Chelsea of old.

“This is not Chelsea Football Club, it’s nothing like I recognise from a Chelsea Football Club… terrible.”

Aurelien Tchouameni is another player Man Utd are being heavily linked with but Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand isn’t sure he will be available.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni would be great but is he available? I don’t know if he’s available. His experience is huge.

“I think he speaks English as well, so that’s not an issue. I think he’s a fantastic footballer.

“I remember the game France-England in a tournament, I think it was Qatar. He was majestic. He was strong. He was commanding. He’s played in huge games. He has the experience. So I wouldn’t worry about him, I’d be very happy to get him.

“Baleba has got huge potential but has had a bit of a dip this season from where he was the season before.

“Anderson I think would be a great signing. Again, Premier League proven, great energy, I think there can be huge improvements, his ceiling is quite high, I think there is more to come from him that you can get out of him at Man United. I think Michael Carrick would be a great tutor for him as well.

“It’s going to be difficult. Who is available – let’s go from there.”

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