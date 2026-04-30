Chelsea fans won’t be hugely encouraged by the revelation that Mauricio Pochettino didn’t really know what the BlueCo “plan” was despite spending a year as their head coach.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali rode in as white knights in May 2022 following Roman Abramovich’s enforced departure as owner as the heads of a consortium which was later dubbed BlueCo to grant as a neat moniker with which to tear their disastrous reign to shreds.

The mistakes have been frequent and wide-ranging; there’s perhaps no better indication of Chelsea’s downfall under their stewardship than Champions League-winning world-class manager Thomas Tuchel being in place when they arrived and their latest appointment being a former Hull City and Strasbourg boss.

READ MORE: Ranking 24 BlueCo mistakes at Chelsea as Rosenior appointment joins three sackings

Liam Rosenior was their fifth permanent manager in four years. Pochettino was the third, following Graham Potter, before he left the club by mutual consent to be replaced by Enzo Maresca at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Poch led Chelsea to sixth, to an FA Cup semi-final and the Carabao Cup final, and it was a surprise to see him leave the club after what had been an uptick in performances and results at the end of the season.

On the latest episode of The Overlap, Pochettino predictably hit out at a BlueCo plan which left him without the “experience” required to win high-pressure games and made what is somehow a shocking but also entirely unsurprising revelation about his grasp of the Chelsea blueprint.

“What I understood didn’t happen after,” he admitted, before urging BlueCo to “explain the plan” to the people that need to understand it. Y’know, like the head coach of the football team.

Pochettino added: “I think they have a plan, it’s completely different to what was Chelsea in the past with [Roman] Abramovich. It’s true that it’s not easy because it’s difficult for people to understand.

“In a new project, I am thinking, ‘how can we show the plan and what can we achieve with that’. Sometimes in football it’s difficult to explain because the only people that listen are in the boardroom, but there are too many people making decisions. Football is not an ordinary business and sometimes people struggle. But I think they (Chelsea’s owners) need to explain the plan.

“Chelsea was about winning, you can’t go in there and finish in a certain position and accept it. It was about winning. In the past, they won Champions Leagues, had the best and most experienced players. But that was a completely different project. The people need to explain the plan and how it’s different.

“When we arrived the team was 12th in the Premier League, we didn’t play in Europe, we was in the process between one ownership group to another and there were things we needed to put in place.

“Why I think I am disappointed with things internally is that under our assessment and our vision, it was a normal process to create something solid for the future. We wanted to add quality but not as quick as the people wanted to go.

“We finished sixth winning the last five or six games, we arrived to the final of the Carabao Cup, we played Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup, in both games we deserved to win. But because of experience we didn’t win. I felt we were in a good trajectory and our vision was heading in the right direction.”

A stark warning if it was needed for Andoni Iraola or whichever other poor sap is set to be in charge at Stamford Bridge next season.