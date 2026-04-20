Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe does not want Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to hire former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the new boss and has recommended Mauricio Pochettino instead, according to a report.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s days at Real Madrid as the manager look numbered, with Los Blancos failing to get past Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and nine points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga.

Jurgen Klopp has been widely reported as Perez’s top choice to replace Arbeloa at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

While Klopp has regularly denied suggestions that Madrid have made contact with him, insiders continue to claim that the former Liverpool boss would be privately open to taking charge of (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

However, reports in the Spanish media emerged over the weekend that Mbappe does not want Klopp to take charge of Madrid.

The report claimed that Mbappe is ‘more inclined’ to have his French compatriot Zinedine Zidane as the new Madrid manager.

READ: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Harry Kane running away with the title

However, Zidane, who won three Champions League titles in a row as Madrid manager, is set to take over as the France boss after the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

The same Spanish media outlet has now claimed that Mbappe wants Madrid to hire his former Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as the manager this summer.

Mbappe is said to have ‘his influence to advise Real Madrid’ to hire former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, having worked with the 54-year-old at French giants PSG.

The Argentine boss is in charge of the USA national football team and will not leave his role before the World Cup.

Mbappe sees Pochettino as a ‘very interesting option’

The report has noted: ‘It is true that he has not had much success in the last few clubs he has managed, and that since he left Tottenham Hotspur, he has not achieved any outstanding success.

READ MORE: From training ground to table: what footballers – and fans – really eat now

‘But the French star is convinced that he could be a very interesting option, due to his experience and tactical knowledge.

‘Furthermore, in all the dressing rooms he has managed, he has managed to keep the entire squad satisfied and motivated, something that is not always easy in top teams.

‘He has a very friendly personality and manages to create a good atmosphere in the dressing room, something that the Russia World Cup champion values ​​positively.

‘And he has great memories of the period in which both of them coincided in the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain, which lasted a year and a half.

READ NEXT: Klopp demands second, third signings at Real Madrid after Rodri with one sale ‘key’