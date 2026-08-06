According to reports, Manchester United plan to turn to Fulham star Antonee Robinson if/when they miss out on Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have made three signings. They have landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow on permanent deals.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils remain in the market for one more midfielder, but there has been growing speculation that their next signing could be a left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw.

Hall is reported to be their leading target, but Man Utd may struggle to sign him because Newcastle have already lost Eddie Howe, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, while Bruno Guimaraes is set to join Arsenal.

It has been suggested that Hall could cost around £60m and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims Man Utd are ‘willing’ to pay this much to sign him.

However, David Ornstein has stated that Hall will not leave Newcastle this summer, and Crook has also acknowledged that it will be tough for Man Utd to sign him.

“United’s interest remains,” Crook said on talkSPORT about Hall potentially joining Man Utd.

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“We’re told they’re willing to pay up to £60million to prise Hall away from the North East.

“But having already made £70million for Gordon, £100million for Tonali and now £75million for Guimaraes, there’s no real financial pressure on Newcastle.

“And you wonder if the hierarchy there might see this Lewis Hall situation as a chance to make a statement – ‘The shop window is closed, we’re not selling any more of our star players’.”

Reason for Antonee Robinson interest revealed

Alternatively, Man Utd could sign Robinson, and Crook insists he is one to watch if/when they miss out on Hall.

On Robinson, Crook continued: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“Their experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall. He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

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Crook has also acknowledged that the deal for Hall is going to be “difficult” for Man Utd.

“Certainly I think it’s going to be a difficult deal for Manchester United to do,” Crook added.

“What the Red Devils have by way of alternatives – Harry Amass has had a pretty decent pre-season, but the vibe coming out of Old Trafford is still that he will be allowed to leave on loan, leaving Luke Shaw really as the only first choice left back.

“They’ve got [Patrick] Dorgu as well, but he seems better suited higher up the pitch.”

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