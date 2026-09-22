Ex-PL boss reaches decision on taking Man Utd or Tottenham job amid Carrick, De Zerbi sack rumours

Former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has made his mind up on potentially taking over at Man Utd and Tottenham with both Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi under pressure.

The Red Devils have taken five points from a possible 15 in their opening five Premier League matches of the season after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Carrick helped Man Utd turn around their fortunes last season after Ruben Amorim was sacked, leading them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League.

Tottenham, meanwhile, spent over £300m on new signings to revamp most of their side to make sure they weren’t involved in another relegation battle after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

But Spurs have started even worse than Man Utd with De Zerbi’s side sitting bottom of the Premier League table on two points and without a win this season.

Both managers are coming under pressure from supporters with some rumours that both managers are now walking a tightrope over their future.

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One report even suggested Carrick now has a ‘deadline’ of next international break to turn results around or face the sack.

TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil recently tipped ex-Man Utd coach McKenna to take over at Old Trafford if the Red Devils decide to change manager.

Brazil said on talkSPORT: “I think Kieran McKenna. People seem to forget about Kieran.

“He will come back into football, he’s very, very bright and started at Man United.”

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When asked if McKenna is the answer, he added: “I don’t know. I don’t know what the answer is to Man United.”

McKenna ‘open’ to Man Utd, Tottenham talks

And now FootballFanCast has revealed that McKenna is ‘preparing to return to management and is open to discussions with Manchester United and Tottenham’.

After stepping down as Ipswich boss earlier this year it is understood that McKenna has ‘simply biding his time for the right opportunity to present itself’.

Both Carrick and De Zerbi are ‘believed to be safe for now’ but whoever loses the clash between Man Utd and Spurs on October 10 is bound to face even more scrutiny.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Man Utd ‘have no concerns over Michael Carrick’s position at this stage, with club sources insisting there has been no contact with potential managerial candidates despite claims in Italy that Antonio Conte could be an option’.

On the Fulham result, the website added: ‘The result was viewed internally as an important one to avoid losing, given the pressure already surrounding the team after a difficult opening to the campaign.’

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