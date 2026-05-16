‘Shambolic’ Arne Slot has ‘gone bust’ at Liverpool as two journalists urge sack

Two Liverpool journalists have told Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to consider a dramatic U-turn over the future of Arne Slot following the damaging 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday night.

Ollie Watkins was the star of the show as Villa tore Liverpool apart to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Liverpool, in contrast, are now just four points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth, with the Cherries having a game in hand.

Admittedly, Slot was without a series of important players, including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Alisson and Conor Bradley. But the truth is Liverpool’s players look lost under Slot’s tactics.

There remain gaping holes in midfield, while Liverpool were constantly getting caught on the counter-attack by Villa.

Top journalists including Paul Joyce and David Ornstein insist FSG will stick with Slot this summer and back him, believing there are significant mitigating factors for the team’s decline.

But Anfield reporter David Lynch thinks club chiefs need to act. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Tonight summed up why so few Liverpool fans believe Arne Slot can fix this.

READ: Liverpool prove Carragher right as Watkins, Aston Villa put Arne Slot on the brink

‘Yes, this side is short in attack and signings will help, but they won’t sort a midfield and defence that have been shambolic all season. So, without a change of head coach, how does it get better?’

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside reporter, Lewis Steele, wrote: ‘Arne Slot had credit in the bank at the start of this torrid run (well over half a year ago btw) and rightly so after last season.

‘But that has gone bust now. He has shown absolutely nothing in that period to show he is the man to lead this team forward.

‘The injuries: fair enough the front three was weak. But that back four had three of the best four. The midfield three is the one that won the league.

‘So that won’t cut as a good enough excuse for why they leaked so many chances tonight.’

Liverpool could waste another season

Liverpool are prepared to sign several new players to improve Slot’s options, including a central midfielder, right winger, centre-half and possibly a second, versatile forward.

However, Slot has already lost the majority of the fanbase, as shown by Anfield’s recent boos when he substituted Rio Ngumoha.

By spending yet more money for the Dutchman, Liverpool risk wasting another transfer window before sacking Slot partway through next season and asking a new manager to pick up the pieces.

The situation is eerily similar to that of Erik ten Hag’s at Manchester United. Ten Hag received their backing in summer 2024, but many already thought his tenure was on the precipice.

United finally pulled the trigger in October 2024, and they are still trying to offload some of his failed signings.

For Liverpool fans, the Slot saga is even more frustrating as Xabi Alonso – regularly touted for the Anfield job – is in talks to take charge of Chelsea instead.

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