Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, with the Spanish media reporting that Real Madrid could sell the midfielder this summer following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the manager.

Man Utd have already struck a deal for Ederson Silva, with the Brazil international defensive midfielder set to move to Old Trafford from Atalanta.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, want to bring in another midfielder, with Michael Carrick’s side competing in the Premier League as well as the Champions League next season.

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and, according to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd would love to sign the France international from Real Madrid.

Back in May, Romano revealed that Tchouameni is a dream target for Man Utd, but the transfer guru noted that Madrid were unlikely to sell him this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni ‘a dream target’ for Man Utd

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast in early May, in the wake of the training ground bust-up between Tchouameni and Federico Valverde: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

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“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.”

Romano further added about Tchouameni on his YouTube channel: “For sure, the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni is making Manchester United fans ask, but now Man Utd can go and sign the player.

“Man Utd love Aurelien Tchouameni. That’s for sure.

“They believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“So, for sure, they would love to make it happen, but, at the moment, guys, I am still told that Real Madrid consider Tchouameni as an important player for present and future.”

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However, it has now emerged that Madrid could sell Tchouameni, with Mourinho coming back to Estadio Bernabeu as the manager for the second time in his career.

Real Madrid could sell Aurelien Tchouameni

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Madrid have to sell a midfielder to sign Portugal international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

According to the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, Tchouameni is one of the midfielders who could be sacrificed by Los Blancos.

The report has stated: ‘There has been much talk about Camavinga and Ceballos as possible departures this summer, but in the last few hours, the name of Tchouameni has appeared as one of the candidates to leave Real Madrid this summer.

‘Tchouameni, 26, is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028 and is highly sought after in the Premier League.

‘Manchester United have been pursuing him for some time and could sign him this summer.

‘However, this would require a substantial fee, money that Real Madrid would then use to sign a midfielder.’

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