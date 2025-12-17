Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, Marc Guehi’s agent is ‘heading for a meeting’ with Liverpool officials, who will have to ‘submit new terms’ to secure his services.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window, but this deal fell through on deadline day.

Liverpool made the England international their top defensive target as they were in the market for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Guehi favoured a move to Liverpool over other Premier League clubs, and he was available for a cut-price fee as he is due to become a free agent in 2026.

The Reds struck an agreement with Palace worth around £35m on deadline day, but this transfer fell through as Oliver Glasner’s side failed to suitable replacement and did not want to leave themselves short.

This has proven a big blow for Liverpool, who have been woeful defensively this season. Guehi, meanwhile, has continued to impress for Crystal Palace.

Guehi remains an option for the Reds heading into next year, but they face competition from elsewhere as he can agree a pre-contract with a foreign side from January 1.

The England international has been linked with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, but Liverpool likely remains his preferred destination after he seemingly had his heart set on a move to Anfield in the summer.

However, a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Guehi will ‘reject’ the terms he ‘accepted last summer’, but his agent is ‘heading to meet Liverpool officials’.

‘Exclusive: Marc Guehi’s agent is heading to Liverpool to meet @LFC officials,’ they said on X.

‘The contract offer accepted last summer is set to be rejected, as Guéhi eyes a lucrative signing-on fee as a free agent this summer.

‘Liverpool must submit new terms to sign him in January. The situation has changed dramatically.’

Ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed Guehi to improve his former side as he “would be a great signing”.

“Liverpool need a new centre-back in January,” Johnson said.

“The first player that comes to mind is Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Whether he can join a club like Liverpool and kick on is a question, but I think he needs to be given that chance to prove himself at the top level like he’s done for England.

“I think he would be a great signing for Liverpool. They definitely need to get in some players in January.”