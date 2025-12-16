Liverpool ‘agree to sell’ summer signing to Real Madrid for £96m in ‘unexpected turn’

Liverpool are already willing to sell Florian Wirtz at the end of the season with Real Madrid ready to bid, according to reports.

The Reds made a big splash in the summer transfer window with FSG allowing over £400m to be spent on new additions as they looked to build on Arne Slot’s Premier League title win.

However, many of their additions have failed to make a big impact this season as Liverpool have regressed from last term.

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table after winning just six of their last 17 fixtures in all competitions under Slot.

The signings of Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Alexander Isak from Newcastle United were the most eye-catching deals of the summer for Liverpool and in the Premier League in general.

Wirtz signed in an initial deal worth £100m with a further £16m in add-ons from the Bundesliga side but he has failed to live up to expectations.

The Germany international is yet to contribute a goal or an assist in 15 Premier League matches since moving to Anfield, while he’s got two assists in the Champions League this term.

And now Spanish website Defensa Central are claiming that Liverpool ‘agree to sell’ Wirtz to Real Madrid in a potential deal worth around €110m (£96m).

Wirtz’s ‘future could take an unexpected turn’ as the Premier League side ‘are opening the door for his departure’ from Anfield in the summer.

The report adds: ‘As we’ve mentioned, Real Madrid has Wirtz on their shortlist as a potential signing. This is especially true if Xabi Alonso manages to turn things around and secure his position as manager. If he wins a major title at the end of the season and remains in charge, they might consider signing him.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained last month what to expect from Liverpool in the January transfer market.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “I think it’s a possibility [that Liverpool make a signing in January].

“It’s something that, maybe if you ask me this question in September or early October, the answer was probably Liverpool didn’t want to do anything else because they were very happy with their summer transfer window. They invested a lot of money.

“So Liverpool were really excited to see this team performing despite a difficult start in terms of long term.”

“Now obviously is already more than three months into the season.”

“Liverpool are doing very bad and so they are considering the possibility to enter into the January transfer window with some sort of activity.

“We will see about the positions because this could depend on the next weeks. So nothing will be decided now, today, tomorrow or next week.

“It might take some time, some weeks, to decide maybe which position they want to cover.

“But Liverpool start considering internally the possibility to add maybe one player in the January transfer window and again, based on injuries, based on opportunities, based on the market, we will see what they want to do.”