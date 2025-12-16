Man City want ‘perfectly timed’ deal for top Liverpool target as issues ‘could stop’ Stones deal

Man City have made Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi a ‘leading target’ as they look to overhaul their defensive ranks, according to reports.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window before the Eagles pulled the plug on a deal while the England international was having his medical ahead of a move.

That has seen the Reds maintain their interest in Guehi but there is more uncertainty over where he will end up as his contract expires in the summer.

Most of the top clubs in England have been linked, while there is rumoured interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and other big European clubs.

Providing an update on Guehi’s situation last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Marc Guehi, we have new rumours about Inter, but for Italian clubs it will be very difficult to go for Marc.

“From what I’m told, there are English clubs very interested – Liverpool and others – there are also top Spanish clubs attentive to the situation. Guehi will leave Crystal Palace; this is for sure, 100% guaranteed.

“Bayern are also there. If Davies leaves Bayern on a free, Guehi is one of the players who are part of the list at Bayern, in terms of players they want to try to add.

“There’s already been contact with people close to the player, but Guehi will not decide now. He has several possibilities again in England, in Spain, and in Germany. So Guehi will take his time to decide the best option.

“But for sure, Marc will be one to watch, and this could be a domino between Guehi and Upamecano. So let’s follow the situation, let’s keep following the situation, and we will understand more.”

Earlier this month, our friends at TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool still hold the ace card in a potential move in January or the summer as it’s Guehi’s childhood dream to play for the Reds.

A source told the website: “Liverpool will always have the pull for Marc, it’s hard for teams to battle. He’s waited his whole career for the chance to play at the highest possible level.”

One threat to Liverpool could be Man City with the The Times insisting that Guehi has ’emerged as a leading target’ for Pep Guardiola’s side ‘as they prepare for an overhaul of their defence next summer’.

A summer transfer ‘would appear to be perfectly timed for both City and Guehi’ with a number of defenders potentially leaving at the end of the season.

The report adds: ‘John Stones, the veteran centre back, is also out of contract this summer and whether he is offered a new deal will depend largely on he can find some consistent fitness — something that has been a problem for the 31-year-old England man in recent years.

‘Injury issues could stop City offering Stones, right, a new deal while Aké’s future at the club is also in doubt.’

The The Times adds that Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, who is on loan at Inter Milan, both look likely to leave in the summer transfer window.

