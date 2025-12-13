Liverpool ‘open to selling’ Konate for set price to sign replacement as FSG ‘activate emergency plan’

According to reports, Liverpool have decided that they are ‘open to selling’ Ibrahima Konate, while they have ‘activated an emergency plan’.

Konate‘s future at Liverpool is in doubt as he is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season.

The France international had a breakout season for Liverpool last season as he shone alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, but his form has massively declined this term.

26-year-old Konate has looked devoid of confidence this season and has become a liability under head coach Arne Slot, with this potentially costing him a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a new centre-back, but it has been reported that Konate’s poor form has put them off. Still, there are other options for the Liverpool star.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also linked with Konate, but a report from The Interista claims Liverpool are ‘open to selling’ the centre-back for only 15 million euros (£13m) in January.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool could be open to selling the French centre-back for a fee close to €15 million, precisely so as not to lose him for free a few weeks later. ‘The Reds could put the money on Crystal Palace’s table and snatch Guéhi, whose contract is also expiring.’

Now, a report from Caught Offside claims the uncertainty surrounding Konate has forced FSG to ‘activate an emergency plan’ as they have three players on their radar as possible replacements.

Liverpool are said to have ‘drawn up a three-man shortlist’ of targets, with Guehi, Nico Schlotterbeck and Jeremy Jacquet their options.

Somewhat surprisingly, the report claims Rennes star Jacquet is currently their ‘frontrunner’ to replace Konate.

The report explains: