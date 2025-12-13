A new report has revealed why Mohamed Salah’s “peace deal” with Liverpool could prove to be “very short-term” as there has been no “resolution”.

On Friday evening, it emerged that Salah would be included in Liverpool’s squad to face Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and other club chiefs have opted to sanction his return after holding peace talks in the days following his remarkable outburst.

After last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah hit out at Slot and Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” during their dire run of nine losses in 12 games, with this leaving the club with no option but to omit him from the squad to face Inter Milan in midweek.

Liverpool have fared well without Salah, winning two games and drawing two, but they are short of options in attack due to injuries and he provides a good option for Slot against Brighton, which is his last match before the African Cup of Nations.

However, a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Liverpool have actually agreed to the peace deal with Salah as they are in ‘total panic mode’ and are ‘desperate to drag him back into the squad just to save his massive transfer value from crashing’.

It is also noted that a ‘high-stakes secret showdown is incoming, with Liverpool officials and Salah’s camp locked in crunch talks over the next 4 weeks to hammer out a deal that suits everyone’s interests’.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, meanwhile, has explained why Salah’s return could be “very short-term”, with Slot “putting the team and the club first” another reason for the peace deal.

“I think we’ve got a peace deal, but I’m not sure how long this peace deal is going to last. It could be something that is very short term,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports.

“My understanding is that Arne Slot’s made this decision because he’s putting the team and the club first.

“The reason why I say I’m not sure whether this is a long-term peace deal is because after Saturday’s game, Salah will be flying off to play for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“My feeling is that the break will give the key people involved more time to try and tackle the situation, to come to a resolution. So I don’t think Saturday is the resolution, but I think it’s an important step.

“The reason I say Slot’s doing it for the best interests of Liverpool is, I think if he was just thinking about himself and his authority, he would think that Salah doesn’t deserve to be back in the squad for what he did.

“I think Slot’s looking at the bigger picture and thinking what’s best for the side and the club is to bring him back in. It’ll be really interesting to see whether Salah’s in the starting XI tomorrow or whether he plays at all. And there is still the possibility that tomorrow could be his final game for Liverpool.”