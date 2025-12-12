Chris Waddle has told Mohamed Salah that he can go be a “big fish” in a new league as the Liverpool star must accept he is “getting old.”

Salah hit out at Liverpool last week. After his third game on the bench in a row, he suggested he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club, among other complaints.

He was stopped from travelling to the San Siro to face Inter Milan in the week, but is back to face Brighton this weekend.

Whether he plays is another question, and some feel he has played his last game for Liverpool. If that is the case, Saudi Arabia looks the most likely destination for him.

But Waddle has instead suggested the MLS as Salah’s next destination.

He told WhichBookie: “Salah will argue that he wants to play every game. Especially given he signed that new contract, there would’ve been expectations that came with that. The game changes, though, so he has to adapt to that.

“If he’s not happy, he should put in a transfer request for January. There’ll be plenty of clubs interested, he’ll have offers. He could do what Heung-min Son did and go to the MLS and have a nice break after AFCON, to start training in March and start a new career in America where he’d be a big fish.

“Players want to play forever, but you can’t help the fact that you’re getting old. Unfortunately for Mohamed Salah, he is getting old.

“The game is getting quicker, especially in the Premier League, and there have been cases this season where Conor Bradley has been exposed on that right-hand side because Salah isn’t tracking back, and that’s led to goals.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

* Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

* Steven Gerrard ‘very keen’ to return to Liverpool if offer to manage comes

* Liverpool star ‘packing his bags’ as Salah ‘won’t be the only player to leave’ amid interesting offer

“What’s being asked of him, to track back and help out the defence, that’s sadly not in his game at the moment. The only way he’ll get that freedom is to play him floating up the pitch, in a Florian Wirtz-type role and tell him that they don’t need him to track back and everyone else picks up the slack.

“You can organise your team to do that and let him get on with things, but he’s getting to that age now where he’ll be feeling the pace of the game, whether he likes it or not. He doesn’t want to be on the bench, so I think Arne Slot is doing the right thing by playing him as and when he sees fit.”

READ MORE: Lesser player than Salah would be ‘kicked out pretty quickly’ but Neville accepts Liverpool outburst