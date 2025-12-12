Mohamed Salah is back in the Liverpool squad to face Brighton, per multiple respected sources, though one admits issues still ‘persist’ for the superstar.

Salah has held face-to-face talks with Slot after his outburst following the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Leeds last weekend. Following his third game on the bench in a row, the Liverpool winger revealed he felt he was being “thrown under the bus” by the club.

He suggested he felt like somebody wanted him out, and he was stopped from travelling with the side to face Inter Milan in the Champions League win on Tuesday as a result of the outburst.

Slot has been open to reconciling the relationship, and multiple sources have revealed Salah is back in the Liverpool squad to face Brighton at 3pm on Saturday.

One source stated Virgil van Dijk had ‘played a big part’ in the peace talks between Salah and Slot.

Insider Paul Joyce has stated in The Times that the standoff has ‘eased sufficiently’ as a result of those talks, meaning Salah is free to rejoin the squad for the next game.

However, it’s said issues ‘still persist’ and they will continue to be tackled by Liverpool’s hierarchy while the winger is away for the African Cup of Nations, after the game against the Seagulls.

The restoration of Salah to the squad is said to be in the best interests of the team, particularly given injury worries for a number of other players.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

* Salah receives incredible £130m ‘offer’ to leave Liverpool after Henderson rendezvous

* £26.5m Liverpool signing only justified if Glasner replaces Slot as Palace boss would fix FSG mistake

* Liverpool star ‘packing his bags’ as Salah ‘won’t be the only player to leave’ amid interesting offer

There is no guarantee that the winger plays, though, having got on the pitch for just 45 minutes across the last three games he was in the squad for.

Liverpool then won without Salah at the San Siro on Tuesday, so Slot might not want to change a winning team.

There are some in football who feel the winger has played his last game for Liverpool – Didi Hamann and Alan Shearer both stating as much this week.

Hamann stated the winger has been “rubbish for 10, 11 months” while Shearer did not feel Salah would apologise, though that has seemingly happened.

Whether Salah does stay at Liverpool or not will surely become more clear over the next few weeks, though his presence at AFCON could mean if he is to depart Anfield, the summer window might be more likely than an immediate exit.

The Brighton game could yet be Salah’s last for Liverpool.

READ MORE: MLS chief tells Salah to contact Messi and discuss spectacular Liverpool exit route