According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are pulling out all of the stops to sign Antoine Semenyo, while they are keen to offload a midfielder.

Semenyo has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season as he has taken his game to another level for Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has dipped with Bournemouth in recent weeks, but he has still grabbed six goals and three assists in his 14 Premier League appearances this term.

The talented winger is expected to be one of the biggest talking points in this winter transfer window, as it has emerged that he has a £65m release clause in his contract that can be activated next month.

Liverpool are known to be interested in Semenyo as they scour the market for a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, but Spurs are also said to be keen to sign him.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Spurs are ‘prepared to smash their wage structure’ to sign Semenyo, though Man City are also interested in beating Liverpool to the signing.

However, it is explained why Man City are said to be the ‘frontrunner’ to sign him.

‘Sources now position Manchester City as frontrunners, edging ahead of a determined Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur are ready to swing a financial sledgehammer to disrupt the race. ‘Despite whispers of Semenyo favouring Merseyside, sources believe City’s tactical fit gives them the edge. The player’s camp holds the aces, with a decision imminent to allow Bournemouth scouting time for a successor.’

Spurs are also said to be working on exits and have already decided ‘to sell’ midfielder Yves Bissouma next month.

This is according to The Times, who have claimed that the ‘club is keen to offload midfielder following latest transgression in string of disciplinary issues, but could take up option to extend deal if buyer is not found’.

Bissouma has been filmed inhaling nitrous oxide for a second time, while he has also been guilty of turning up late to training.

The report claims: ‘Tottenham Hotspur will try to sell Yves Bissouma in January, but they are ready to extend the midfielder’s contract by a year if a buyer cannot be found.

‘Spurs want to offload Bissouma after his latest disciplinary issues, with the club determined to avoid losing the 29-year-old for free when his contract expires next summer.’