Leeds have identified a 20-year-old Norwegian winger as a deadline day target after agreeing a deal with Manchester United for a new midfielder.

The Whites were interested in Strand Larsen, but have been beaten to the punch by Crystal Palace, who have agreed a £48m fee with Wolves for the Norway international.

That transfer looks set to go ahead despite Jean-Philippe Mateta’s proposed move to AC Milan from Palace falling through after he failed a medical.

Signing a striker to play alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin is thought to be a priority for Leeds, but a report from Norwegian outlet Aftenbladet claims they’re looking a compatriot of Strand Larsen, left winger Edvin Austbo, as a possible last gasp addition.

The 20-year-old got seven goals and eight assists in 2025 for Viking and also managed two goals in the Conference League qualifiers in the summer.

Sunderland and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested in the winger and the report claims that Viking have rejected a bid of over £11m, though it’s not clear which suitor made the offer.

Meanwhile, Leeds have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher, who’s yet to make an appearance for the first team but has impressed for the U18 side.

Journalist Pete O-Rourke wrote on X: ‘Excl: Leeds United have raided rivals Manchester United to sign highly-rated attacking midfielder Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher in a permanent deal.’

A mistake from Karl Darlow in the defeat to Arsenal led to suggestions that Leeds – who have faced their fair share of goalkeeping issues – may look to sign a new stopper in was remains of the transfer window.

Darlow follows Illan Meslier and Lucas Perri in failing to convince, and Daniel Farke said after the game against Arsenal that he’s already made his feeling clear to the Leeds powers that be.

The Leeds boss said: “Our board knows exactly my feelings. (But) I mentioned several times I won’t speak publicly too much about my opinions because it makes the market just more difficult. Sadly, I can’t answer honestly the question anyhow.

“Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and to bring quality players in, especially on positions where we are perhaps a bit weaker anyhow.

“That’s for sure, but I don’t want to speak too much about this because I concentrate on the players that I have available and try to be there with the best possible decisions.”