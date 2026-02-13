Tottenham make new manager decision with former Klopp star ‘shock new contender’

Tottenham have made ex-RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose a contender to succeed Thomas Frank as they make decision on interim boss, according to reports.

The north Londoners took the decision on Wednesday to sack Frank after Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

That defeat took their run of games without a win to eight in the Premier League with 16th-placed Tottenham in danger of getting sucked into a relegation battle unless they start winning soon.

There have been rumours about potential interim managers and permanent head coaches but former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham have made their decision to go with a caretaker until the end of the season.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Spurs have decided to appoint an interim manager before proceeding with a permanent coach this summer.’

One manager Tottenham are now considering as their next boss is former Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig boss Rose, who played under ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a Mainz player.

TalkSPORT claim that Rose is a ‘shock new contender’ to replace Frank at Tottenham as Spurs consider number of options to take over as head coach.

Netherlands international Xavi Simons – who discovered some of his best form under the German coach – ‘could now be reunited with Rose at Spurs, with the club on the lookout for a new manager following Thomas Frank’s sacking.’

Speaking about how Liverpool legend Klopp shaped his career in football, Rose said: “I spent a lot of years under ‘Kloppo’, and it was a great time.

“He shaped all of us. We picked up a few things in terms of football, but above all, it was the way he was with people [that was influential].

“Maybe there are a few coaching parallels with me and Jurgen, but I’ve also found my own style.”

Rose also told the Bundesliga’s official website about his playing style and philosophy with Tottenham getting a glimpse of what they can expect from one option to replace Frank.

He said: “We want to be very active working against the ball when we lose possession, lots of sprinting.

“We want to win the ball high up the pitch and have a short path to goal.

“And when we have the ball ourselves, we want to play well; we don’t want to punt high balls up the pitch, but be quick and dynamic getting forward.”