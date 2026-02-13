Euro giants boss snubs Tottenham but ex-PL striker who’s under consideration is ‘open’ Spurs ‘rescue’

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has no intention of leaving the Portuguese club for Tottenham before the end of the season, according to reports.

Spurs made the decision to part company with Frank on Wednesday morning after losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Jacob Ramsey’s winning goal for the Magpies saw Tottenham continue their run of eight matches without a win in the Premier League with Spurs now 16th in the table,

It is currently unclear what path Tottenham will go down in terms of their next manager with interim and permanent options both currently on the table.

One manager who won’t be taking over, at least for the time being, is Porto head coach Farioli as Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias ‘understands that the Italian coach is not interested in leaving FC Porto mid-season, because he intends to see through to the end the work he started in the summer, when he was chosen by Andre Villas-Boas to replace Martin Anselmi.’

Former Nice and Ajax head coach Farioli only joined Porto in July and is now ‘part of a shortlist of candidates to fill the vacancy left by Thomas Frank’ at Tottenham.

The report continues: ‘Not long ago, Francesco Farioli experienced a similar situation when he was in Chelsea’s plans, and there too he made a commitment that he was firmly committed to Porto and to the president’s project until the end.’

One manager who is ‘open’ to leaving their current club for north London is Ferencvaros manager Robbie Keane, according to The Sun, with the former Spurs striker ‘ready to come to Tottenham’s rescue’.

However, ‘it is unclear if Keane would be prepared to leave Hungary for a caretaker position’ as Tottenham could potentially appoint an interim.

Ange Postecoglou insisted on The Overlap on Thursday that Tottenham are “not a big club” and described the north London outfit as “curious”.

After that interview, former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham insists Spurs should “never have sacked” the Australian and was a “big advocate” of the former Celtic manager.

Sheringham told MrQ: “I was a big advocate of Ange. Spurs should never have sacked him. He didn’t care where they ended up in the Premier League as long as he won something for the football club, and he did that. He told them what he was going to do, and he did it.”

When asked whether he would take Postecoglou back at Tottenham, Sheringham added: “I don’t think you can take him back now. I mean, there was such a funny vibe at the club when he went. I think that would be wrong to do that now.”

On who the next Tottenham head coach should be, he continued: “I’d like to see Xabi Alonso. I don’t know what went wrong for him at Real Madrid, but he’s an outstanding football man, and he’s had a good win ratio in his career.”

