Fernandes future now ‘certain’ as Man Utd star has ‘different plan’ amid Bayern, PSG interest

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is now extremely likely to remain a Red Devils player next season if they qualify for the Champions League, according to reports.

The Red Devils have looked like a different side under interim head coach Michael Carrick after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January.

It had been a miserable 14 months under the Portuguese head coach but Carrick has won five and drawn one of his first six matches in charge, catapulting Man Utd into the top four of the Premier League.

Fernandes has been a bright spark through some of the darkest moments under Amorim and Erik ten Hag with rumours that the Man Utd captain could look to move on in the summer.

There have been links for a long time to the Saudi Pro League, while more recently there has been speculation that European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested.

A report last week in Caught Offside insisted that Man Utd could weigh up a big offer to sell him in the summer with his contract expiring in 2027.

READ: Shunning superstar stopper to sign Senne Lammens shows new Man Utd nous

A source said: “A lot of people inside Manchester United will describe Bruno Fernandes as ‘indispensable,’ and there’s an element of truth to that.

“However, they’re also realistic about his age, his high earnings, and the fact that his current contract expires in 2027.”

Another source added: “In an ideal world United would keep him, but the reality is that this is their last chance to make big money from selling him, and they have plans of their own in terms of new signings to reshape their midfield.”

But now GiveMeSport claim that Fernandes has ‘different plans’ for his future amid interest from Saudi Arabia with Man Utd set to fend off interest in the Portugal international.

Fernandes ‘is enjoying life under Carrick at Old Trafford and has a close working relationship with him’ with the Man Utd midfielder ‘upbeat and positive’ about the future of the club.

And GiveMeSport insist that it is now ‘certain’ that Fernandes will stay at Old Trafford next season if Man Utd qualify for the Champions League.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Carrick doubt stressed as Sesko and ‘not good enough’ Man Utd star the heroes vs Everton

* Carrick puts Man Utd future to the test by calling on Red Devils jinx for Everton clash

* Amorim among sacked managers made to look foolish by overruled transfer plans this season

There were rumours that Real Madrid wanted to sign Fernandes towards the end of the January transfer window, sparking transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to reject the speculation and reveal an update on the Man Utd captain’s future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes. There were some reports around on Bruno Fernandes offering himself to Real Madrid.

“Forget about that. Not true. This is not happening. Absolutely not happening. Why? Because Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. That story was completely fake.

“So, Bruno is fully focused on United. Nothing is happening in January. Then in the summer we will see because I am sure from Saudi they will return for Bruno Fernandes.

“But let’s see because at the moment Bruno is not entertaining conversations. It’s just interest from Saudi, but Bruno’s focus is completely on Manchester United.

“So, from Saudi they wanted him in the last three years, but that’s it. They didn’t send any fresh proposal and Bruno already said no several times.

“So, in the summer, we will see if they will return, but with Real Madrid, Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. Trust me, I don’t know where this story was coming from, but it’s not happening.”