Nottingham Forest have reportedly ‘told’ club chief Edu to ‘stay away’, while they are in a ‘legal dispute’ with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest were onto something really good with Nuno as he took them from a relegation battle to European qualification, though he was harshly sacked at the start of this campaign.

The cracks were starting to show as Nuno publicly clashed with controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis during last season’s run-in, and the club took the first opportunity to sack the current West Ham boss after three games of the 2025/26 campaign.

Nuno penned a new contract to commit his future to Forest in June last year, though it emerged following his exit that he clashed with their Global Head of Football, Edu.

Nuno and Edu did not see eye-to-eye over signings and this led to the manager’s exit, though it has been revealed that the former Arsenal director is also going to leave Forest in the near future.

Edu has been heavily criticised for his poor work in the transfer market, with the Forest chief certainly contributing to their dramatic decline this season.

With Vitor Pereira, Forest are onto their fourth permanent manager of the season and a new report from The Telegraph claims they are trying to limit Edu’s involvement.

The report claims Edu has been ‘told’ to ‘stay away’ from the training ground and stadium as his ‘departure edges closer’.

The report adds:

‘Telegraph Sport understands that Edu was not in attendance at Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday night. It is the third successive match that the Brazilian has missed. ‘[His appointment] has proven a disappointment and his departure is expected before the end of this season. Forest insist he is continuing to work as normal.’

And to make matters worse for Forest, a report from The Athletic has revealed that they are in a ‘legal dispute’ with Nuno over his sacking at the start of this season.

Nuno joined West Ham a few weeks after leaving Forest and is currently looking to guide the London side to safety, which could relegate Forest in the process.

Under Nuno, West Ham have dramatically improved in recent months and are now level on points with 17th-placed Forest, while Spurs are a point ahead in 16th.

The Athletic‘s report claims Nuno’s ‘lawyers have been hired to take on his former club’.

The report claims:

‘The precise terms of the dispute have not been revealed but sources, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivities of the case, have described it as an acrimonious matter that highlights the bad feeling on both sides. ‘Nuno would have been expected to get a considerable payoff as part of his departure, bearing in mind he was sacked only 75 days after signing his new contract. However, it is not clear whether the legal dispute relates to money issues. Sources have indicated that there are complaints on both sides.’

