Manchester United are among the big hitters on the hunt for a left winger this summer so we’ve considered some of their options…

Carrick admitted in the pre-match press conference before the trip to Newcastle (which might well cost him his job) that United could look to the market to strengthen in wide areas.

“I think you’re always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it’s definitely something to look at, for sure,” Carrick replied to a question about a lack of depth on the left. Facing a follow up as to whether it was an area that will be addressed in summer, he said: “Quite possibly.”

So who could United look to sign?

There is no shortage of potential targets. But few that will come cheap and there is plenty of competition in the market.

Here’s how we’ve assessed some of the United’s options…

Anthony Gordon

Eddie Howe might be reluctant to lose Gordon this summer but it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to conclude that the England star has eyes on a big move this summer and the Toon Army seem content to take massive money on a player with whom relations seem to be little more than cordial.

Gordon seemed to prefer a return to Merseyside with Liverpool but Arsenal are also extremely keen while United continue to be linked.

The 25-year-old has been the fastest player in the Premier League this season, according to the data from our friends at Gradient Sports, and though he has struggled for form in the Premier League, Gordon has been on fire in the Champions League, with 12 goal contributions in 10 games.

Gordon’s versatility – he has played recently as a centre-forward for Newcastle – is attractive but United, Arsenal and Liverpool will be more focused on his wing play. The fact he is Premier League proven will also appeal. That can also be said of…

Morgan Rogers

Unlike Gordon, Rogers certainly hasn’t struggled for form in the Premier League this season, the Aston Villa star maintaining the form that made him the PFA Young Player of the Year last term.

Rogers, though, has also showcased his versatility, playing more in a central role for Villa this term, which may enhance his England credentials, with the no.10 berth seemingly a straight fight between him and Jude Bellingham.

But we remain to be convinced that Rogers best work is done centrally. And the basic numbers suggest he is more dangerous off the left, having the same number of goal contributions (seven) playing wide on 11 occasions than in 23 appearances through the middle.

Of course, Villa will have plenty to say if United or anyone else comes for Rogers but if they fall out of the Champions League places, their authority fades, especially if Rogers lights up the World Cup.

Vinicius Jr

Shifting the search to the continent, the biggest headline name is undoubtedly the Real Madrid star.

Whether United find such a profile attractive these days, we remain to be convinced. It seems like they are no longer dazzled by the biggest stars, preferring instead to source players ready to take the next step rather than a sideways or backwards one.

But old habits die hard and should Vinicius Jr be made available, as multiple reports suggest he might – especially if Jurgen Klopp becomes Real manager – we’re sure United will have a look.

If they do, they’ll find a winger with 13 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances so far this season. But we would suggest that United might want to consider why Real would be willing to do business.

Rafael Leao

The Portugal winger has been catching eyes for what feels like longer than the seven years he’s been at AC Milan, in which time he’s become the Rossoneri’s key attacker and one of their most consistent stars.

So much so that Milan are not thinking of cashing in on the 25-year-old; they are talking to Leao about an extension to his current contract that runs out in 2028.

But the timing puts Leao in control. If he decides he’s ready for a new challenge at the end of his seventh season at the San Siro, then Milan will be reluctant to let such an asset depreciate into the final two years of his contract.

Leao was said to be on United’s list, along with Iliman Ndiaye and Tyrique George, which suggests the Red Devils have yet to decide on the profile they actually want.

Bradley Barcola

Again, if United are to move for Barcola – we’ve seen little to suggest they might, TBPFHWY – then they might have to get past Arsenal and Liverpool if various reports are to be believed.

Like many of the targets on this list, Barcola is a right-sided winger playing off the opposite flank, where he’s started all 10 of PSG’s Champions League games this season, highlighting his status under Luis Enrique.

Yet he continues to be linked with moves away from PSG. Not coincidentally, he has also been in talks over an extension to his contract, which is currently up in 2028.

Liverpool are the club most consistently linked with Barcola, but their priority seems to lie somewhere closer to Leipzig…

Yan Diomande

The first thing United need to establish if they are keen on Diomande is whether there is any point making a play for the RB Leipzig winger amid reports he is intent on moving to Liverpool in summer.

You can see why both clubs are interested. Diomande has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects and one of the continent’s best dribblers.

In the top five leagues, only four players (Jeremy Doku, Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr, Victor Munoz) have attempted more dribbles than Diomande, but the Leipzig teenager has a higher completion rate than any of them.

Leipzig are asking for around £87million for the teenager, though none of the wingers on this list are set to go cheap, especially with a number of big-hitters looking to strengthen in the same area.

Nico Williams

Barcelona could not convince Williams to leave Athletic Bilbao last summer, despite getting perilously close. Instead, the winger signed a new contract with his boyhood club until 2035.

So United might be p*ssing squarely into the wind if they have any intention of tempting Williams away.

But you can see why they might be tempted to try. Even if his form this season has been patchy amid some injury issues, his new release clause, worth around £87million, does not look bad value in the current market.

Especially if you remember his form at Euro 2024. In Germany, Williams established himself as one of Europe’s best wingers and he has enough credit in the bank despite this season’s struggles.

Kenan Yildiz

The German-born Turkey international is currently lighting up Italy with Juventus who, we expect, would be loathe to lose the youngest player ever to wear their captain’s armband, especially in light of his recent contract extension to 2030.

That, though, is not deterring the 20-year-old’s suitors, a group that also includes Liverpool and Real Madrid. And Tottenham, bless ’em.

Yildiz can play across the pitch and appears equally comfortable off either foot. In contrast to Rogers, though, his best work seems to come in central areas, where 70% of his goal contributions have come from despite his appearances on the left and through middle being split almost 50/50.