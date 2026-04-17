David Ornstein has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are currently the ‘leading contender’ to sign AFC Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi.

Spurs are currently in a serious fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with the north London club sitting in the bottom three with six games remaining.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are without a Premier League win in 2026 and slipped into the bottom three last weekend, but they are still working on signings.

Their potential arrivals are surely dependent on whether they get relegated, but it has emerged that they have struck an agreement to sign Liverpool star Andy Robertson on a free transfer.

And Senesi could also join Spurs on a free transfer after Ornstein revealed on Friday that they are the frontrunners in the race to sign the Bournemouth defender.

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Senesi has been one of the most consistent and top-performing centre-backs in the Premier League this summer, and he has been linked with several Big Six clubs in recent weeks.

This includes Liverpool and Chelsea, but The Athletic‘s Ornstein understands a potential move to Spurs is already ‘advanced’.

Ornstein explained: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi this summer, subject to maintaining their Premier League status.

‘The north London club are currently the leading contender to sign the 28-year-old centre-back — who will become a free agent in July — although no deal has been finalised and the Argentine’s situation remains open with ongoing interest from other clubs.’

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Regardless of whether Spurs survive, there will be major changes at the club in the summer and our colleagues at TEAMtalk have shed light on who is most likely to move elsewhere.

As per the report, should Spurs get relegated, exits for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons are considered ‘inevitable’.

The report explains: ‘One area of the squad that Tottenham are determined to keep intact is their midfield, with James Maddison, Conor Gallagher and Archie Gray all viewed as untouchable.

‘While the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Xavi Simons are among those who would likely depart if the worst were to happen, Maddison, Gallagher and Gray are seen as central to the club’s future regardless of division.’

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