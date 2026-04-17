Arsenal ready to ‘offer’ €40m for Italian star who ‘can play at Liverpool’

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are ready to raid Juventus and bring Andrea Cambiaso to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor having previously backed the Italian star to play for Liverpool.

Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the two recognised left-backs in the current Arsenal squad, with Piero Hincapie also able to play in that role.

Although Hincapie is only on loan from Bayer Leverkusen at the moment, Arsenal are expected to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal are seemingly still interested in adding a new left-back/left wing-back in the summer transfer window.

TuttoJuve has reported that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Cambiaso, who has been a star for Juventus over the years.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported that Arsenal have ‘set their sights on’ on Cambiaso.

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Arsenal’s interest in the Italy international is ‘concrete’, with Juventus looking for €60million (£52.3m).

Should Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, then the Bianconeri could sell the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The report has added: ‘Arsenal remain vigilant and continue to monitor the situation, offering at least €40 million (£47.2m)

‘Cambiaso represents an ideal candidate to strengthen the defence and increase the quality on the flanks.’

The Italian ace has scored three goals and given four assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Juventus this season.

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The Italian is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2029.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor worked with Cambiaso at Juventus, and he previously said that the 26-year-old is good enough to play for Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Football Italia quotes Tudor as saying about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

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