Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Benjamin Sesko and his team have made two sacrifices to force through a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Man Utd have moved swiftly to finalise a deal with RB Leipzig for Sesko in recent days amid heavy competition from Newcastle United.

The Magpies made Sesko their top target to potentially replace Liverpool target Alexander Isak and have offered more money to RB Leipzig than Man Utd.

However, United agreed on personal terms with Sesko on Wednesday after it emerged that Newcastle had become ‘aware’ of his desire to join the Red Devils.

Newcastle still didn’t give up following this blow, as a report from German journalist Florian Plettenberg on Thursday morning revealed they have a representative in Leipzig in preparation for a potential last-minute hijack.

Plettenberg said on X: “Showdown in Leipzig today! Newcastle, like Manchester United, still have representatives on site in Leipzig, ready to react in case Man United cannot reach an agreement with Leipzig.

“However, the Red Devils are going all in – especially because Benjamin #Sesko has now clearly committed: he wants to join Manchester United. #MUFC. Personal terms are 100% agreed.”

As Plettenberg pointed out, Man Utd were still firmly the favourites to sign Sesko and David Ornstein revealed on Thursday afternoon that they have ‘agreed’ a fee with RB Leipzig.

Ornstein explained:

‘Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with RB Leipzig for the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko. ‘A deal worth €76.5million (£66.4m; $89.1m) and €8.5m in add-ons is in place, with Sesko given permission to travel for medical tests ahead of the proposed move.’

Soon after, Romano revealed some details regarding Sesko’s upcoming medical and when he should ‘sign’ for Man Utd.

Romano said on X: “The add-ons for Benjamin Šeško deal will be very easy to reach, as RB Leipzig wanted.

“Manchester United will pay €76.5m fee plus €8.5m in very easy add-ons, bringing the package up to €85m almost guaranteed. Šeško, ready to fly to Manchester.”

He added: “Benjamin Šeško will fly to Manchester already tonight together with his agent, plan just confirmed.

“#MUFC want Šeško to complete medical tests and sign on Friday.”

Plettenberg, meanwhile, claims Sesko and his agency have made sacrifices to “push the move to Man Utd over the line”.

He explained: “Excl. detail. To make the deal with Manchester United possible, Benjamin #Sesko has agreed to waive part of his salary — he could have earned more at Newcastle.

“His agency, led by Elvis Basanovic, has also given up a significant share of the commission. This was necessary to push the move to Man United over the line. #MUFC.

“Medical and contract signing (until 2030) are scheduled within the next 72 hours.”