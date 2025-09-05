The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Summer transfer window edition

The summer transfer window is now shut, but how closely were you paying attention? We have 20 testers on every Premier League club’s summer business…

The deadline passed on Monday evening after a frantic summer which saw some players make huge moves while others were left stranded.

We went from the chaos of the window to the bleakness of an international break. So you need something to pass the time…

Here are 20 questions, one on each Premier League club around some aspect of their summer transfer activity.

If you weren’t paying close attention, some of these will stump you.

Crack on…



