According to reports, Liverpool are already ‘on the verge’ of ‘completing’ a ‘controversial’ transfer as they battle Manchester United for a signing.

In the summer, Liverpool were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe as they invested around £414.5m to secure several statement signings.

The Reds broke the British transfer record twice in the same window to land Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while they also signed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

However, Liverpool’s summer window was not perfect as they missed out on Crystal Palace and England standout Marc Guehi on deadline day.

It was widely reported in the summer that Liverpool were Guehi’s preferred destination and he was available for a cut-price fee as he is one of the most valuable footballers in the final year of his contract.

READ: Man Utd in ‘grim ritual’, Wirtz ‘utter sh*te’ for Liverpool, Maresca ‘out now’ and… Glasner to Arsenal?



However, Liverpool’s agreed £35m deal for Guehi fell through on deadline day as Crystal Palace pulled the plug after failing to secure a suitable replacement.

This leaves Arne Slot’s side short at the back, with Leoni’s season-ending ACL injury leaving Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their only fit and natural centre-backs.

Liverpool will re-enter the market for a new centre-back in 2026, and while it has been assumed that they would sign Guehi for a reduced fee in January or on a free transfer next summer, they are also linked with alternatives.

Everton standout Jarrad Branthwaite, who is a long-term Man Utd target, has also been heavily linked with Liverpool, who are said to be stepping up their interest in the talented centre-back.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville makes ‘huge’ Arsenal title claim as Liverpool ‘hearts will have sunk’ after late winner

👉 Liverpool star has ‘one foot out’ as he’s ‘not part of Slot’s plans’ with ‘surprise replacement’ revealed

👉 Liverpool: Richards ‘starting to worry’ as anti-Reds approach exposes weak link under Slot



This is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who have boldly claimed that the Reds are ‘on the verge’ of ‘completing one of the most controversial transfers in recent years’ to land Branthwaite.

The report claims that a deal worth 74 million euros (£64.5m) has been thrashed out between Liverpool and Everton, though there is a ‘feeling of betrayal and anger’ at the latter club over this situation.

The report claims: