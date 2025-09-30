Man Utd ‘bombshell’ as INEOS seek Xavi as ‘urgent solution’ to Amorim issue; ‘first offer’ made for La Liga man

Man Utd could move for former Barcelona boss Xavi if they decide to part company with current head coach Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

There is pressure growing on the Portuguese head coach after Man Utd suffered their third defeat of the season over the weekend in a 3-1 loss to Brentford.

Since joining the Red Devils, Amorim has mustered barely over a point per game in the Premier League and has a worse win percentage than Graham Potter did at West Ham, before he was sacked on Saturday.

There are rumours that it’s just a matter of time before Amorim is sacked at Man Utd unless something drastically changes with Sunderland at home their next match ahead of the October international break.

Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner, Michael Carrick and others have all been linked with Amorim’s job in case Man Utd make the decision to sack him.

But Spanish website Fichajes insist that Xavi ‘could embark on a new era in the Premier League’ in a ‘bombshell’ as the Man Utd board ‘consider’ him as a possible replacement for Amorim.

The Red Devils are seeking ‘urgent solutions’ as they weigh up Amorim’s future and Xavi ‘appears to be a serious option to turn things around’.

On Xavi, the report adds: ‘His profile as a young coach with experience on major stages is convincing to several sectors of the club.’

Fichajes continues: ‘The Old Trafford board will have to make a decision soon: whether to stick with Rúben Amorim until the end of the season or make a U-turn and entrust Xavi Hernández as the new leader of the project.’

A separate report on the Spanish website claims that the Red Devils have made a ‘first offer’ for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde who is ‘not comfortable in Xabi Alonso’s system and his departure is imminent’.

It is claimed that Man Utd are looking to bring him to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window in a deal worth around €80m amid rumours Kobbie Mainoo could even go in the other direction.

The report goes on: ‘Real Madrid consider him a strategic asset. His contract runs until 2029, giving them the leeway to reject offers that don’t match their valuation. Although United has been mentioned as having specific interest, the Whites have so far shown no urgency in parting with Valverde.’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Amorim “is not absolutely safe in this moment” but that there is no process that has started to bring in a new manager.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man United are still respecting their manager. Ruben Amorim is still waiting to see an improvement that’s really needed, starting from the next game, probably. So, that can be too long for sure. So, the situation of Ruben Amorim remains one to watch for sure.

“I’m not here saying that Amorim is absolutely safe. Amorim’s job is not absolutely safe in this moment because they need to perform in a different way because Man United want to see results.

“But it doesn’t mean that Manchester United have met with Southgate or already started the process to appoint Gareth Southgate as new boss.

“So let’s wait. Let’s see what happens. But for sure, the next games will be important for Ruben Amorim.”

