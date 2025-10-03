Shearer mirrors fellow pundit’s Leeds vs Tottenham prediction as Farke points out Spurs ‘threat’

Alan Shearer reckons Tottenham could drop points on the road at Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime after their Champions League exertions.

Both sides have made relatively good starts to the new Premier League season with Spurs going strong under new head coach Thomas Frank.

Tottenham have suffered just one defeat in their opening six matches but they were fortunate to get away with a draw against struggling Wolves last weekend.

It also took a last-minute own-goal from Jostein Gundersen to give them a Champions League point against Bodo/Glimt in Europe on Tuesday night.

Leeds, meanwhile, have adjusted well to life back in the Premier League after being promoted as champions of the Championship in May.

The Yorkshire side have taken four points from their last two matches against Wolves and Bournemouth and now Arsenal legend Alan Smith reckons they will get another point against Tottenham at the weekend.

Smith told Best Betting Websites: “Spurs are trying to find their way after a couple of lacklustre performances and Leeds have found their shooting boots, scoring a few goals. But I’m going to go 1-1.”

And former Newcastle United striker Shearer has made the same prediction with Tottenham’s efforts against Bodo/Glimt potentially costing them a win.

Shearer told The Metro: “With Leeds playing at home and Tottenham being away in the Champions League during the week, it won’t be an easy game.

“I’ll go for a draw.”

On the challenge his Leeds side face against Spurs over the weekend, Daniel Farke told reporters: “His teams are always well-structured, well-managed and coached and for that you have to be spot on in what you are doing. They play and press with intensity. They always threaten with many runs in behind.

“When they rotate, they still have found a way in the last games to dig in and to grind out a result and this is also the mentality Thomas bring into his teams.

“Always they are pretty effective and find pragmatic solutions to grind out results and for that we have to be aware if you are against his side on top of the game, they can comeback and deliver.”

Farke reckons his Leeds side should have had more points this season if luck had been on their side, he added: “What I like about our start so far in terms of performances, we have not had one lucky point but we have also, I would say, lost three (when we were) very unlucky.

“We could easily be even on 10 or 11 points, if I’m honest, and then we would not just be talk of the town, but also talk of the country.

“Sometimes it’s also a bit healthy for this emotional club that we are not right now sitting in a position where, for example, Tottenham is with 11 points – to fly a bit under the radar – because I know everyone who is connected with Leeds United can be over the moon pretty quickly.

“It’s good that we had such a positive start performance-wise, also result-wise, but it’s a long road and we have to make sure that we deliver with consistency further on.

“We need to win many more points to achieve our target, because with just eight points we won’t be allowed to stay in this league.”

