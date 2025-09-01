According to reports, Manchester United had a last-minute ‘approach’ for a former Chelsea star ‘rejected’ on deadline day for one key reason.

So far this summer, Man Utd have invested over £200m on signings, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

After completing an overhaul of their attack with the signing of Sesko, the Red Devils have turned their attention to making additions in other positions.

Reports have suggested that their priority has been to land a goalkeeper and centre-midfielder, with these positions being identified as the glaring weak spots in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Man Utd have made more progress in their search for a new goalkeeper than a midfielder, with reports on deadline day revealing that they have a deal in place to sign Senne Lammens over Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

This deal is expected to be finalised on deadline day, though Man Utd have struggled to land a new midfielder.

Desperation appears to have taken over on deadline day, with Football Espana revealing that they made an ‘enquiry’ to Atletico Madrid over landing former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

It was also noted that there were obstacles to overcome in negotiations as Man Utd ‘preferred’ a straight loan, while Atletico Madrid wanted a buy obligation of £45m.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs confirms Man Utd have been ‘rejected’ by Atletico Madrid over their unwillingness to include a buy clause.

Jacobs said on X: “Manchester United made an enquiry to loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher. Approach rejected. Atletico were never prepared to sanction a temporary move.”

This means Man Utd will have to cope with their current midfield options until January at least, though they have managed to push through a couple more exits on deadline day.

Firstly, Rasmus Hojlund has left to join Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy for £43m, with this clause to be triggered if/when the Serie A club qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Antony has joined Hojlund in leaving Man Utd, with the big-money flop securing his desired move to Real Betis after last season’s successful loan at the Spanish outfit.

The Red Devils have negotiated a potential total fee of £21.7m (€25m) for Antony, which is worth an initial £19m (€22m) plus £4.3m in add-ons. It has also been reported that the Premier League giants also have a 50% sell-on clause.

Jadon Sancho is also expected to leave Man Utd, with a deal in place for the Englishman to join Aston Villa on loan.