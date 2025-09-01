Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sell flop for €25m as Ornstein reveals ‘50% sell-on clause’

Man Utd have reached an agreement to sell Antony to Real Betis before the transfer deadline, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have spent around £200m on the signings of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo this summer as they look to give Ruben Amorim the tools for a better season.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League last campaign under Amorim with only four sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

And now the Red Devils have managed to improve their attack, they are looking to offload some of the players who failed to help them last season.

Antony was sent out on loan to Real Betis for the second half of last season, where he was a success, with the Spanish side wanting to bring him back to La Liga before the transfer window shuts.

After an agreement was struck last week for Antony, Betis released a statement claiming that they had withdrawn their offer for the Brazilian as they couldn’t ‘afford’ the deal.

The statement read: ‘There is no agreement for Antony and we have withdrawn the offer. We can’t afford the fee and the amounts that Manchester United must instead pay the player before the transfer’.

But now Ornstein insists that a fresh deal has been ‘agreed’ over a a €25m package for the sale of Antony to Real Betis, which ‘will include a 50% sell-on clause’.

Ornstein added: ‘The Athletic reported on Friday that United had agreed a fee in principle with Betis for Antony to return to the club at which he spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, but the deal was in the balance amid tension over how they settle the proposed multi-million pound salary reduction Antony would face by leaving Old Trafford.

‘United will now make no further payment to the player.’

Amorim hinted that Man Utd could dip into the transfer market to ensure they are well covered in all areas after the injuries to Mason Mount and Cunha over the weekend.

The Man Utd boss told reporters: “It was hard to lose Cunha and Mason Mount, because Mason Mount played 30 minutes with an injury.

“I’m concerned about that, because they are so important for us. We will see. I don’t know [how they are], I don’t know. We will check them.

“We need those guys really bad to be really competitive.”