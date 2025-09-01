Premier League star tells club he wants to join Man Utd before the deadline – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Emiliano Martinez has told Aston Villa that he wants to join Man Utd before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts with a couple of options currently on the table for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Altay Bayindir has jumped ahead of Andre Onana in the pecking order at Man Utd this season after the Cameroon international came under fire last season for his performances.

Bayindir has not completely covered himself in glory in the three Premier League matches he’s played this season, while Onana had a nighmare against Grimsby in the League Cup last week.

Onana made two errors as Man Utd had to come from 2-0 down to lose on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town, who deservedly advanced to the next stage.

And the Red Devils are ramping up their efforts to sign a new goalkeeper on deadline day with Martinez now rising up their shopping list after having a loan bid rejected earlier in the window.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed yesterday that Man Utd were now ‘leaning towards’ a move for Martinez over one for Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Manchester United now leaning towards Dibu Martinez! MUFC gone quiet since last night about Senne Lammens and it’s working to get Dibu deal done. On the other hand, Diogo Costa from FC Porto’s in advanced talks with Aston Villa FC in order to replace him. #AVFC.’

Later on Sunday, transfer journalist Romano revealed that Martinez has now ‘agreed personal terms’ with Man Utd ahead of a potential move on transfer deadline day.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa! As exclusively revealed this morning, Dibu is back as concrete option for #MUFC if Lammens deal doesn’t happen. Talks well underway now.’

And now Romano is back on Monday morning to reveal that the Argentina international has told Aston Villa that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Romano also insists that Man Utd are keeping ‘talks active’ for Lammens in case they can’t get a deal for Martinez over the line before 7pm.

He added on X: ‘Emi Martínez has told Aston Villa that he wants to join Manchester United. Clear message again after the game as personal terms are agreed with #MUFC. Talks continue also re Sancho. Man Utd also keep talks active for Lammens… who’s #AVFC target if Dibu leaves.’