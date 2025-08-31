Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Martinez as Aston Villa ‘make formal approach’ for Lammens

Man Utd have now ‘agreed personal terms’ to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa as their Premier League rivals ‘make approach’ for Senne Lammens, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana in goal after he dropped below Altay Bayindir in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

After starting most of Man Utd‘s matches last season, Onana now finds himself as the club’s cup goalkeeper behind the Turkey international, who has started all three of the Red Devils’ Premier League games.

Onana made two mistakes in his one appearance in the League Cup earlier this week as Man Utd were knocked out on penalties by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Romano revealed on Sunday morning that Man Utd are back in for Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez after they had a loan bid rejected earlier this summer.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri had already insisted that the Red Devils are ‘leaning towards’ the Argentina international after their interest in Lammens from Royal Antwerp went ‘quiet’ overnight.

And now Romano has an update on progress over Martinez with Man Utd approaching Aston Villa after agreeing personal terms with the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa! As exclusively revealed this morning, Dibu is back as concrete option for #MUFC if Lammens deal doesn’t happen. Talks well underway now.’

And now Aston Villa are looking for a goalkeeper with Senne Lammens rising up their list of targets, while Diogo Costa at Porto is also a target to potentially replace Martinez.

Romano added on X: ‘Understand Aston Villa have made formal approach with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens! He’s the main option alongside Diogo Costa in case Dibu Martínez ends up leaving the club. Manchester United are in talks with Villa for Dibu… and #AVFC now think of Lammens.’

Speaking earlier this month, Man Utd legend Gary Neville insisted that the Red Devils needed a new goalkeeper to permanently replace Onana.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “There’s a glaring issue that Man Utd cannot ignore and it is the fact they need to find a goalkeeper.

“They have to. I’m unequivocal on that because I had an experience with Man Utd for 20 years where there were two big periods of seven or eight years with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“In between, we had seven or eight goalkeepers in a six, seven, eight-year period and it is really unsettling when you haven’t got a dominant No 1, who is dominant in the air, who owns his six-yard box, comes and punches everything and makes a lot of saves to win you points when your defenders make mistakes.

“I don’t know where they are on PSR, but they might have to magic up a bit more money in the next week or two, or do something on loan.

“The two that have been mentioned in the last two weeks have been Emi Martinez and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma.

“The reason I think they would be good goalkeepers for Man Utd is not necessarily because they are the best goalkeepers in Europe, but they are big personalities and characters.

“You’ve seen Donnarumma in a European final save those penalties for Italy. He looked like a giant. He’s played for PSG in huge games under pressure. Martinez has played in the World Cup final and won it for Argentina.

“They have played under extreme pressure and they almost walk out with that arrogance and dominance of a goalkeeper – Man Utd need that.

“There are a number of things Man Utd need this season and Amorim is getting to that point now where he thinks he’s got a team that could do something.

“However, they need to sort the goalkeeper because they concede goals and lose points, and it continually undermines what you are doing.

“When the goalkeeper is flapping at the ball, those 72,000 home fans are groaning and that sends a shiver through the spines of defenders. It also sends a shiver through the goalkeeper and creates an anxiety around the stadium.

“You’ve got to have personality, stability and character in that position, and Man Utd are going to have to deal with it in the next couple of weeks.”