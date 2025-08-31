Romano: Man Utd ‘make new approach’ for Premier League star as they prepare for ‘deal collapse’

Man Utd have made a ‘new approach’ to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they prepare for the Senne Lammens deal to collapse, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ruben Amorim is under pressure to deliver much better performances and results this season after his side finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

Man Utd have backed him over the summer transfer window by splashing around £200m to improve their forward line with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

The first few matches of the season have highlighted how much Man Utd need a new goalkeeper with Altay Bayindir starting all of the Premier League matches, while Andre Onana has been reduced to one appearance in the League Cup.

Onana fluffed his lines against Grimsby Town as two mistakes helped the League Two side take a 2-0 lead before Man Utd lost on penalties to the Mariners.

Man Utd have seemed close to a deal for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Lammens for a while now but, with a couple of days left of the window, the transfer is still not closed.

And now Romano claims that Man Utd have gone back in for Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez after having a loan bid rejected earlier in the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester United make new approach with Aston Villa for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez. Talks remain ongoing for Senne Lammens while Man United want to be ready if deal collapses with less than 48h to go… …and new approach for Dibu took place with Villa + his camp.’

Bayindir once again started as Man Utd won 3-2 against newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday and Red Devils legend Gary Neville said last weekend that he thought Onana could request to leave.

When asked about Man Utd’s pursuit of Lammens, Neville told NBC Sports: “I’ve been asking around about that one this morning and spoke to a few people at United.

“The feeling is the new boy coming in would probably be a No. 2 who would start on the bench, but they absolutely do need a No. 1.

“The main priority for United is still goals and we think Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko are going to do that. We think Onana will start today but that situation isn’t right.

“Bayindir came in last week but he makes a lot of mistakes. Now that Onana knows United have been scouting around Europe for a new goalkeeper and replacement for him, his confidence must be shot at and he must be thinking he wants to get out.

“They have to deal with that. That and the central midfielder slot next to Bruno [Fernandes] are the two things they need to get sorted this week [before the transfer deadline].”