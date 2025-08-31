Man Utd ‘leaning towards’ Martinez as it’s ‘gone quiet since last night’ on Lammens

Man Utd are now ‘leaning towards’ a deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, according to reports.

The Red Devils have invested around £200m in their attack this season as they look to make big improvements on a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

INEOS have provided Ruben Amorim with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in a boost to their forward line as Man Utd were the fifth lowest scoring team in the Premier League last term.

Not only did they suffer going forward, Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana received plenty of criticism from fans and pundits as he made a number of glaring errors.

That has cost him his place in the starting XI this season with Amorim preferring to start Altay Bayindir over the Cameroon international in the Red Devils’ opening three Premier League fixtures.

Onana did get a start in the League Cup but made two errors to cost Man Utd two goals as they eventually lost on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town.

And now Man Utd are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window with Royal Antwerp’s Lammens seemingly their top target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought news on Sunday morning that Man Utd had launched a fresh bid to tempt Aston Villa to part with Martinez before the end of the window.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester United make new approach with Aston Villa for Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez. Talks remain ongoing for Senne Lammens while Man United want to be ready if deal collapses with less than 48h to go… …and new approach for Dibu took place with Villa + his camp.’

And now journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the Red Devils are now ‘leaning towards’ a deal to sign Martinez with Man Utd going ‘quiet since last night’ over Lammens.

Tavolieri added on X: ‘Manchester United now leaning towards Dibu Martinez! MUFC gone quiet since last night about Senne Lammens and it’s working to get Dibu deal done. On the other hand, Diogo Costa from FC Porto’s in advanced talks with Aston Villa FC in order to replace him. #AVFC.’

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar recently insisted that the Red Devils have much bigger problems than replacing Onana in goal.

Van der Sar told talkSPORT: “I’ve known him already for a long time. He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming.

“He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves. Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it. Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is.

“But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season. I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player.

“But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”

When he was asked if it is unfair to blame Onana, Van der Sar added: “If you make a mistake or drop one through your legs or it’s a wrong ball that you put out from the back, then you can blame the goalkeeper.

“He’s not been consistent in his performances this year. But with the qualities that he has, he should be able to play for Man United for next season.”